Delhi Woman Slaps, Attacks On-duty Police Constable, Shocking Video Goes Viral

A video which is currently doing rounds on social media shows a woman slapping an on-duty police officer on the road. The video has caused quite a stir on social media. However, the reason behind the fight is not clear as of now. News18 cannot verify the authenticity of the video. The shocking footage shows a woman purportedly from Delhi hitting a police officer. Even after that she refuses to stop. As more people intervene, they try to threaten her but the woman seems to be unstoppable. She continues to attack the constable.

Also Read: Chinese Ambassador’s Wife Beats Pakistani Maid in Broad Daylight, Video Goes Viral

The video has been uploaded on Twitter by a handle called ‘Ghar Ke Kalesh’. Since being uploaded, it has gathered over 86K views. Many people are urging that a strict action should be taken against the woman.

Have a look at the viral video:

Kalesh b/w A Woman and on-Duty Police officer on Roadpic.twitter.com/lMIaX3eSk6— Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) August 8, 2023

Also Read: McDonald’s Employee Reveals How Much Sugar is Poured in Iced Tea, Stuns the Internet

Meanwhile, earlier, a video which went viral showed a Chinese ambassador’s wife beating her Pakistani maid. The video was uploaded on Twitter by handle named ‘Ghar ke kalesh’ and it started going viral after this. In the video, the woman can be seen assaulting her maid in public while she begs for mercy and tries to get away from her. She can be seen brutally thrashing her and slapping her. The incident took place in broad daylight. Many can be seen trying to stop the woman from thrashing the maid. However, she seems to be unstoppable. She can be seen dragging the other woman by her hair and even kicking her in the stomach. The reason for the violence unclear.