DelhiRains Rules Twitter As The May Weather Takes A Cool Turn This Summer

It’s May, and Delhi-NCR is experiencing an unusual weather phenomenon that has caught the attention of Twitter. Heavy rains have been pouring down on the city, causing widespread disruption in the daily lives of residents. This is an unexpected occurrence as May is typically a hot and dry month in Delhi-NCR, with temperatures often reaching over 40°C. But this year, the monsoon has arrived early and looks like it is here to stay for a while, bringing with it a deluge of rainfall that has left many surprised and even thrilled. People have taken to social media to share their experiences, with the hashtag #DelhiRains taking over Twitter. The tweets and posts range from awe-inspiring photos of the sky pouring down on the city to people enjoying the rain from their balconies.

Some are expressing concern about the impact of the obvious climate crisis, while others are simply enjoying the break from the scorching summer heat. The sudden weather change has also led to a flurry of memes and jokes on social media, with many people finding humor in the situation. As the rain continues to fall in Delhi, it’s clear that this weather anomaly has stirred up a lot of buzz online. The Delhi Rains hashtag has become a hub of activity, with people from all over the city and beyond sharing their thoughts, photos, and videos of the rainy weather. A Twitter user wrote, “Work Place view…” alongside a clip of the sky pouring down on the city.

While capturing the beauty outside their home, a user tweeted, “Glorious day! I wish Delhi stays this way for a while!”

Another user shared a snap of the grey and cloudy sky along with the tweet, “Fog clouds in the first week of May…” He also used the hashtag Climate Change Is Real and Delhi Rains.

Heavy rainfall in Delhi at the start of May caused temperatures to drop 13 degrees below normal, resulting in the second coolest day since 2010. Safdarjung recorded a maximum temperature of 26.1 degrees, the lowest since mid-March. Apart from May 19, 2021, the day temperature was the lowest in over a decade. The humidity ranged between 100 to 77 percent.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow warning for Tuesday and Wednesday, with weather experts forecasting rainfall for the next 3-4 days. The IMD expects maximum and minimum temperatures on Tuesday to hover around 27 and 19 degrees, respectively. Daytime temperatures are expected to remain below normal for the next two days, with a gradual rise from Thursday onwards.

