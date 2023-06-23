Delivery Agent Swings Into Action To Keep Woman's Birthday Surprise For Fiance Intact

Planning a birthday surprise for your special one can be hectic. You can’t risk it going wrong and everything just needs to be perfect. But for Hannah Pierce from New York, her carefully planned surprise for her fiance’s birthday took an unexpected turn. The surprise gift arrived home when she wasn’t present at home but her fiance, Jason, was. Fearing that the surprise plan will get ruined, Hannah reached out to the delivery agent Rick Wilson through the door camera speaker connected to her smartphone.

She told him about the situation, requesting him to hide the gift from his fiance. The delivery not only obliged the request but also cleverly deceived Hannah’s fiance into thinking he had mistakenly arrived at the wrong house and ensured the surprise remained intact. Later, Hannah and Rick quickly put their heads together to devise a plan. Rick then proposed hiding the gift under the gate.

Since being shared online, the heartwarming video has gone viral with over 5 million views. In the comments section, people expressed their admiration for the kindness and thoughtfulness demonstrated by the delivery agent.

A user wrote, “Rick was on the job today. The way he switched up real quick, he was ready.”

Another wrote, “Rick is definitely an OG and I bet he doesn’t even know it! Bless him.”

“He legally can’t put it in the mailbox and I love that he didn’t want to disappoint,” wrote another user.

Appreciating the driver, another replied, “Rick is the delivery guy that every woman needs.”

Talking about her wholesome interaction with the delivery agent Rick Wilson, Hannah Pierce told Inside Edition Digital, “It was mind-blowing. I didn’t expect him to go above and beyond. And as soon as he did, I was, my heart sank because a lot of people wouldn’t do this. Half the time I get packages and they’re kind of just thrown on the porch or not in the best places. But Rick takes his job very seriously and he’s one of the best, if not the best.”

Hannah decided to surprise her fiance with a new gold chain, knowing that his previous one had broken. After coming across his kind gesture the delivery company UPS is now considering nominating him as a UPS hero.