Denied Entry Into Nagpur Club, Woman Abuses Bouncers, Threatens To Strip

A video of a woman threatening to strip after being denied entry into a nightclub has created a massive stir on social media. According to a report by the Times of India, the incident took place at Wardha Road in Nagpur on March 24. The woman who got in a tussle with the club’s bouncers prompted the owner to seek help from local police. However, before the cops arrived the woman, who appeared in her mid-20s, fled the scene in a car. The main reason behind the ruckus is said to be her denied entry into the nightclub.

The nigh club’s owner, Karna Thakkar, said that it was way passed the time limit to accept new guests inside the club. The bouncers tried to explain the policy to the unidentified woman when she began hurling abuses and threatening to implicate them. At one point, the woman indicated she will strip outside the venue if they wouldn’t let her in. The owner revealed male and female bouncers who were at the scene tried to calmly explain it was way past the club’s closing time, but she wasn’t ready to listen.

When the situation got out of control, the owner reportedly called up the police. Thakkar also revealed the woman’s strange antics of sharing her contact information with the club’s guest for reasons unknown. “We have no clue how she came to our pub but was spotted hurriedly leaving the place in a car driven by someone else just as cops reached the place. She did not appear to be normal," he said. The video of the incident circulating on social media sees the woman using foul language as she stands outside the club gate only in her bralette.

**Trigger Warning** Foul language

Kalesh B/w Woman And Guard over not allowing Entry inside Club pic.twitter.com/3Z8Be2SCpZ— Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) April 6, 2023

The clip left many outraged on Twitter, and one of the users asked, “Isn’t she outraging the modesty of a woman?”

That Maharashtrian thing.Isn't she outraging modesty of a woman?— Amogh Balak (@AmoghBalak) April 6, 2023

Another added, “I don’t think, this is, in any way women empowerment.”

I don't think, this is, in any way women empowerment— Saaransh Arora (@AroraSaaransh) April 7, 2023

One more wrote, “Feeling sad for her parents.”

Feeling sad for her parents— Sharma ji ki beti (@3007_Jamesbond) April 7, 2023

Zonal ACP Anurag Jain revealed that the owner is yet to file an official complaint against the woman. He asserted that the police were quick to respond to the club’s phone call alert.

