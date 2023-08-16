Desi Dad, Who Didn't Know How to Forward FB Posts, Shows What Making Efforts in Love Looks Like

It’s a common refrain that we might just be the last ones to have parents with that charmingly innocent vibe – you know, the type who are always enthusiastically supportive, blissfully unaware of modern slang, and kind of confused by technology. But wait, when it comes to the tech side of things, Desi parents take the cake, who often embrace the norm of learning from their children. However, there’s a recent Desi tale that strays from this norm, as a gentleman decided to forgo the usual and instead unleashed his creative spirit to dazzle his wife. What unfolded was a gesture that embodies the very essence of love that everyone secretly craves!

Shared on X by @notawatermark, a post featured a snapshot of a handwritten Hindi quote on a piece of paper. The user captioned the image, “My dad doesnt know how to download quotes he sees on facebook so he’s been writing them down on a piece of paper to send them to my mom"

The quote on the paper read, “इंसान का सबसे बेहतरीन साथी उसकी सेहत है अगर उसका साथ छूट जाए तो वह हर रिश्ते के लिए बोझ बन जाता है।” (“A person’s best companion is their health; if that is lost, they become a burden to all relationships.")

The user continued, “I told him how to send posts from facebook directly to someones whatsapp and he was choosing the contact to send the post to and said ‘sabme geetu (my mom) hi sahi lag rahi hai isko hi bhej deta hu’ and immediately asked her ‘dekh tere paas aayi photo??’"

This heartwarming act stirred up a buzz on Desi Twitter, with many longing for such moments in their own lives. A user commented, “Most wholesome thing I’ve seen in a while." Another individual expressed, “This is wholesome."

Earlier, a viral video showcased an Indian couple walking along a busy road. The man thoughtfully guided his wife to the safer side of the street, shielding her from passing vehicles. With a gentle gesture of affection, he took her hand, and they continued their journey together. This touching act from the man drew attention online, with many proclaiming it as ‘Goals’.

It’s like these guys are living proof that fairy tales aren’t just for bedtime stories; they’re real-life ‘aww-dorable’ moments for some very lucky women. And honestly, who doesn’t want a sprinkle of such charming simplicity in their own lives?