Desi Fan's Antics In The Middle Of Harbhajan Singh's Live At WTC Final Is Too Good

If you’re in need of a good laugh, this video is bound to tickle your funny bone. Despite India’s loss to Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) final, a desi man’s comical actions at The Oval have gone viral, providing a much-needed dose of humour. The hilarious incident occurred when the fan decided to remove his beer mug from the camera’s view, resulting in an amusing sequence that has left the internet in splits. The video was originally shared on Twitter capturing the attention of countless viewers. In the clip, a man can be spotted standing behind former cricketer and commentator Harbhajan Singh, near him is resting a mug filled with beer. It appears that the cameraman signalled for him to remove the mug from the frame, and without hesitation, the fan promptly complied.

But the hilarity of the situation does not end there. In a moment of comic genius, he discreetly tucked the glass away somewhere beneath the table, ensuring it was no longer visible. To top it off, he even gave a thumbs-up to the cameraman, adding an extra touch of charm to his hilarious act.

The video quickly gained traction across social media platforms, spreading joy and laughter among cricket fans and internet users alike. The fan’s unexpected and amusing response to the camera’s request has become a delightful highlight of the WTC final, momentarily diverting attention from the disappointment of India’s defeat. As the clip continues to circulate online, people can’t help but appreciate the fan’s lightheartedness and willingness to play along. Many users left laughing emojis in the comments of the tweet. “That thumbs up…” wrote a Twitter user.

Another tweet read, “Great highlight of the day.”

“Bruh that was savage, I love Punjabis lmao,” read a tweet.

“Paaji is so helpful!” another user wrote.

The World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and Australia concluded with disappointment for desi fans. The Indian batters failed to display their usual brilliance. The fourth innings saw India facing a daunting task of chasing down a mammoth target of 440 runs to claim the championship title. However, the top order crumbled under the relentless pressure from the Australian bowlers. Despite the presence of experienced players like Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane at the crease on the fourth day, India’s innings failed to stabilise. The Australian bowling attack wasted no time in capitalizing on the vulnerable Indian batting lineup, quickly dismissing the upcoming batters. India were bundled up for 234 runs, giving Australia a 209-run victory.