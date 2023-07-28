'Desi Jugaad': Man Turns Car Into Cozy Bedroom, Internet Is Impressed

In the realm of social media, influencers captivate audiences with incredible videos showcasing their adventurous experiments with various vehicles. Beyond mere car reviews of newly launched models, some influencers take it a step further by demonstrating car modification and transformation techniques. From installing oversized tires on Maruti 800 to painting their cars in a funky way, these videos generally grab attention.

Recently, Deepak Gupta, a traveller, YouTuber, and moto vlogger, shared a video that left viewers astonished. The video features Deepak, converting a 5-door Jimny SUV into a cozy bedroom on wheels. The 5-door Jimny SUV is renowned for its suitability for camping and rugged terrain travel, making it the ideal choice for adventurous journeys.

In the video, the YouTuber adeptly demonstrates the step-by-step process of transforming the interior of the Jimny SUV into a warm and comfortable living space.

He titled the video, “India’s First Jimny Bed Setup; 5 Door; Jimny Modification,” with an accompanying caption, “Ye bana di Jimny 5 doser camper van. Bed setup in 5-door Jimmy India. (Modified the 5-door Jimny into a camper van).” The video begins with the man outlining his plan to create a bed inside the SUV.

With enthusiasm, he proceeds to remove the backseats from the car and takes off the cover from the vehicle floor. He then carefully places a comfortable mattress in the car, draping it with a soft bedsheet to enhance the comfort. With the assistance of his wife, they ingeniously fill the area with fluffy pillows, adding to the inviting and snug ambience of the transformed interior. As the transformation comes to completion, Deepak presents the fully converted bedroom within the 5-door Jimny SUV.

Watch the full video here:

The video was posted on July 23, and it has over 83.5k views now. While many individuals highly appreciated the transformation, some of them even called it a “Jugaad.”

A user said, “Wow! Truly Indian Innovation - Jugaad as we call it knows no bounds! All of you are just amazing! Looking forward to your other Jimny adventures!”

Another advised, “No need to remove or fold back Seats, just fully recline both front seats after removing headrest, you will get enough space to sleep for two persons & keep your all luggage in the boot. I do have same model same color & I have tried it. Thanks”

What are your thoughts about this 5-door Jimny transformation?