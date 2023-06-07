Desi Man Makes Excel Sheet to Compare Deals on E-commerce Websites, Internet Calls Him 'Dedicated'

Shopping can be very addictive, especially online shopping. We all are lying when we say that we have not fallen for this trap where we buy unwanted stuff online. More than an addiction, it becomes a distraction. A similar incident happened with this one guy who couldn’t wait to go back home to browse through online shopping sites and check for good deals. He thought it was best to do it during peak work hours while he was in a meeting. Strange, right? Wait till you get to know the entire thing.

Twitter user Vanshika took to the micro blogging app and shared an image of her cousin’s laptop. Her cousin, apparently, has made an Excel sheet of all the products he wants to purchase. It is basically a comparison of the different prices on different e-commerce websites. Not just this but he also has links attached to it in order to make the task easy.

“No way my cousin is calculating this during his work hours,” wrote Vanshika as she shared the image. Have a look:

no way my cousin is calculating this during his work hours!! 😭 peak baniya behaviour brooo pic.twitter.com/FTzLasxs0J— Vanshika Garg (@vanshika_garg17) June 5, 2023

“Need this kind of research before buying anything,” wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “Is there an app available to do this kind of comparison just like Skyscanner does for flight ticket.”

Reminded me of my pre engagement budget sheet 😂 https://t.co/zObR8nJnGf— getalife🍇 (@wowwgrapee) June 5, 2023

actually a good idea https://t.co/p62ldJpvdQ— و (@aawaaaraDOTexe) June 7, 2023

A good insight here, do you know why less budget is allocated for belt vs any other apparel? https://t.co/tV47RZEeRt— Aarihant Aaryan (@AarihantAaryan) June 5, 2023

Would you try this method?