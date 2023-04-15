'Desi Nolan?' Instagrammer's Wildly Unpredictable Road Safety Reel is Going Viral

A Desi Instagrammer’s PSA-style Reel on road safety has gone viral on Twitter and people have called it India’s “answer to Christopher Nolan". Even though on many quarters of the Internet, content creators who do not adhere to a certain, predominantly upper class aesthetic are mocked and ridiculed, one Karan Shinde’s Instagram Reel has become a fortunate exception.

Karan’s video serves a host of advisories on road safety, starting from not shooting videos in the middle of the road, not parking in undesignated spots, not being on your phone while driving etc by replicating a number of accident scenarios. However, there is a twist. In each accident that happens in the video, Karan himself acts as both the perpetrator in one sequence and the victim in the next. If that doesn’t scream Nolan, what does?

Twitter users are seriously impressed by Karan’s video-editing skills. The video is shot and edited deftly, so that you never really see what’s coming. Karan, in fact, got a shoutout from filmmaker Apurva Asrani as well. Asrani shared a link to Karan’s Reel and wrote on Twitter, “His name is Karan Shinde and this is his Instagram reel that is going viral on Twitter. Do give him a shout out on Instagram so he is encouraged to create more such videos out of limited resources."

