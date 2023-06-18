Desi Reporter Covers Cyclone Biparjoy 'Flying' VFX Helicopter in Studio, Hilarious Video is Now Viral

Cyclone Biparjoy wreaked havoc in several parts of the country, prompting large-scale evacuations. While news channels were extensively occupied in covering the updates, another hilarious incident involving a news reporter gained traction online. During her coverage, the reporter attempted to fly a VFX induced helicopter. The performance went viral immediately as many were left amused online.

Also Read: Desi Reporter Covers Cyclone Biparjoy With Umbrella in News Studio, Hilarious Skit Has Twitter ROFL

A video which has currently gone viral shows a reporter from a leading TV news channel who humorously pretends to be reporting while sitting inside a helicopter. She can be seen flying right on top of the sea while wearing a helicopter. Here, have a look:

News reporting is not easy. Today, Times Now reporter went to a cyclone hit corner of their studio in a helicopter at immense risk to her life.#CycloneBiparjoy pic.twitter.com/D428EuKePQ— PuNsTeR™ (@Pun_Starr) June 15, 2023

This comic skit generated a frenzy among netizens. “Can someone tell this wise lady that this helicopter could meet accident in this cyclone? She could use the boat for better view from the middle of the sea OR maybe due to their close connection to GOVT she can get a SUBMARINE & can show us inside of sea during storm!” wrote a Twitter user mocking the reporter. Another person mentioned, “What tamasha is this news channel doing? Someone file a complaint somewhere! We used to see channels from the Middle East/Pakistan with panelists fighting with each other. We have matched that and gone to the pits with this kind of reporting!”

Meanwhile, earlier, another video that went viral showed the reporter attempting to simulate the conditions of the cyclone in the studio by using an umbrella and pretending to be blown around. The reporter can be seen humorously pretending to be reporting live from Dwarka, Gujarat. In the video, she amusingly emerges onto the screen from the studio, along with an umbrella, while the background displays a simulation of strong winds and flooding on a coastline.

Also Read: Desi Twitter Recalls Old Versions of ‘Ramayana’ As ‘Adipurush’ Releases, Says It Cannot Be Recreated