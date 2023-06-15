Desi Reporter Covers Cyclone Biparjoy With Umbrella in News Studio, Hilarious Skit Has Twitter ROFL

Cyclone Biparjoy has approached the western coast of India and southern Pakistan, prompting large-scale evacuations as both countries prepare for its impact. This highly intense cyclonic storm is anticipated to make landfall on the Gujarat coast on Thursday before crossing Saurashtra, Kutch, and the adjacent coasts of Pakistan between Mandvi and Karachi. While news channels extensively cover the updates, safety precautions, and the cyclone’s effects, an amusing incident involving a news reporter has gained attention online. During her coverage, she attempted to simulate the conditions of the cyclone in the studio by using an umbrella and pretending to be blown around. The comedic performance entertained many online, eliciting laughter and amusement.

A recent video circulating on the internet features a reporter from the Republic Bharat channel who humourously pretends to be reporting live from Dwarka, Gujarat. In the clip, she amusingly emerges onto the screen from the studio, equipped with an umbrella, while the background displays a simulation of strong winds and flooding on a coastline.

Also Read: Viral Videos Show Massive Storm Washing Off Gujarat, Mumbai Coasts

Her comedic skit quickly garnered attention on Twitter, generating a frenzy of laughter as viewers couldn’t get enough of her performance, as she comically portrayed being stuck and moved around. Unsurprisingly, the video has become a popular source of meme material for Desis online. Check out:

Tiktok ban toh ho gaya toh kalakaar ab news anchor ban gaye. Aapda kaisi bhi ho, manoranjan nahi rukna chahiye pic.twitter.com/o0ACskheyP— Rofl Gandhi 2.0 (@RoflGandhi_) June 14, 2023

Ye dekhne ke baad toh Biparjoy apna rasta mod lega. pic.twitter.com/qf9QPGPErx— Krishna (@Atheist_Krishna) June 14, 2023

Leave your job if you’re not this committed to it. pic.twitter.com/1OatgHe6I7— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) June 14, 2023

Ye Kaun Sa Tufan Hai Studio Mai Ghus Gaya… pic.twitter.com/vo5WLTlXqA— Narundar (@NarundarM) June 14, 2023

Another comical video featuring a man from Karachi quickly went viral, spreading laughter as he jokingly “reported" about the weather conditions and the sea’s depth. In the clip, the ‘reporter’ takes his act to the extreme by actually leaping into the sea with his microphone, providing humorous commentary while submerged in the water. He amusingly exclaims, “Paani itna gehra hai ki koi todd nahi (The water is so deep that nobody can swim!)" The video concludes with him signing off as Abdul Rehman Khan, accompanied by his cameraman Taimur Khan, from Abdul Rehman News in Karachi. While it remains unverified whether the man was a professional journalist or simply creating the video for entertainment purposes, it undoubtedly caused hilarity online.

Watch the Viral Video:

Masterclass in weather reporting. pic.twitter.com/bedXuvcEaA— Naila Inayat (@nailainayat) June 14, 2023

Also Read: Horrifying Video Shows Sea Waves Catching Beachgoers Off Guard in Maharashtra