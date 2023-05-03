Desi Teacher Taking 'Loyal Hai Nahi' Jibe at Men as Part of Botany Lesson Has Twitter Gasping

Teaching can be hard at times. Explaining complicated processes and phenomena can be complex in itself. However, there are often instances when teachers use their personal experiences to put forth what they are trying to explain. A similar situation happened and it was captured on camera and it has people in splits. A Twitter user who goes by the name ‘Shubh’ took to the blue bird app and shared the hilarious video.

In the video, the teacher can be seen explaining concepts on Botany to her students. From the board, it is evident that she is talking about ‘Dichogamy.’ It is a condition where male and female reproductive organs of a flower mature at different times. Explaining the concept, the woman says, “Agar male pehle mature kar gaya toh female ka thodi intezaar karega, vo dusri female ke paas chala jayega." This had the people in splits and many even thought that she is explaining from her “personal experience."

“Teachers sharing their personal experience during lecture >>>," wrote Twitter user.

Here is the viral video:

teachers sharing their personal experience during lecture > > > pic.twitter.com/Gdrf4R7sS7— Shubh (@kadaipaneeeer) May 1, 2023

The video has now gone viral and garnered over 38K views. “Where’s the lie," wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “sheesh ye plant reproduction padhate padhate life facts batane lagi."

Dil ki bhadaas moment https://t.co/TSTEvoVdhU— rory (@ilovebubamochi) May 2, 2023

Hum bhi likh deThe Boys https://t.co/tzfdwlnHXv— (@s_u_c_h_a) May 1, 2023

Yaar me bhi aise he examples deke padhati hu — san (@loca_sakura) May 1, 2023

Per ma'am mai to Neet ki prep karne aayi thi— DEVANSHI D (@devanshi_dwd) May 1, 2023

Best moment of the class — Siyaa (@Seshat_26) May 1, 2023

Meanwhile, earlier, a report card featuring a unique remark by the teachers left people amused. At first glance, one might be impressed with the student’s academic achievement. The photo shows a list of subjects along with marks and grades obtained by the student in each one of them. However, what steals the show is the teacher’s remark that read, “She has passed away.”

Read all the Latest News here