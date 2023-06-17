Desi Twitter Recalls Old Versions of 'Ramayana' As 'Adipurush' Releases, Says It Cannot Be Recreated

As ‘Adipurush’ released yesterday and people flocked to the theatres to watch the much awaited multi starrer movie, there were also people who remembered the old Ramayana. Many people took to Twitter and shared images and videos of animated Ramayana. Twitter user Mimansa Shekhar shared a clip from ‘Swades’ as she wrote, “Starting the day with just this #Ramayan. Keeping everything else at bay! #Swades (2004).” Many also mentioned that watching the old Ramayana is the only way to deal with the trauma that ‘Adipurush’ has inflicted.

For those who don’t know, it offers a modern interpretation of the Hindu epic Ramayana. It features Kriti Sanon as Sita, Saif Ali Khan as Ravana, and Sunny Singh as Laxman.

Here are a few viral tweets:

Only rewatching this Ramayan can heal me from the trauma Adipurush gave me pic.twitter.com/4hMGCVEpKd— Shubh (@kadaipaneeeer) June 16, 2023

no 600 cr budgetno 2023 technology no faltu ke paid promotions simple yet amazing pic.twitter.com/UlWysxO44G— Sahilarioussss (@Sahilarioussss) June 16, 2023

Meanwhile, as per the production house, the movie has earned Rs 140 crore worldwide. Even though the film received mixed reviews, it has made a whopping collection worldwide. Trade expert Ramesh Bala revealed that Adipurush is tracking a day 1 box office collection of Rs 40 crore. “#Adipurush Hindi early estimates for Day 1 is a huge ₹ 40 Crs Nett.. All-India," he tweeted. Not just this but on day 1 of its release, many bizarre events have unfolded that have made headlines.

