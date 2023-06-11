Desi Twitter Recalls Their Favourite 'Celebrity Interaction' And You Cannot Miss This

We see new Twitter trends and threads emerging every day. With the evolution of digital media, we see new images and videos surfacing on the social media platform. At times, it is about a celebrity interaction and sometimes it is just a food recipe or a viral dance trend. Now, Twitter handle ‘Pop Base’ took to the micro blogging site and asked people about their favourite celebrity interaction till date. And it seems like people already know their favourite and the list is never ending.

From Abhishek Bachchan yelling at the paparazzi to a fun banter between Fara Khan and Chunkey Pandey - you get all of it in this viral thread. Twitter user ‘Jibran Siddqui’ also posted an image with Bollywood playback singer Udit Narayan as he mentioned an interaction.

He wrote, “2008, I randomly met Udit Narayan. I told him that I’m his great fan and took a picture with him. Udit was surrounded by fans so I left the crowd & stood at some distance to check the pictures. He noticed me, came out of crowd and asked like an excited kid “dikhao kesi ayee hai".

2008, I randomly met Udit Narayan. I told him that I'm his great fan and took a picture with him. Udit was surrounded by fans so I left the crowd & stood at some distance to check the pictures. He noticed me, came out of crowd and asked like an excited kid "dikhao kesi ayee hai".

Here are a few more responses:

everyday I think about drunk ed sheeran at a bollywood party while abhishek bachchan yells at the paps https://t.co/J3A7x4pgdN pic.twitter.com/8ZS8tnSpFR— qualiteaposts (@qualiteaposts) June 9, 2023

Do you have any such moments?