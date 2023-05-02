CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Salman KhanViral VideoDavid BeckhamKritika MalikBengaluru Sale Fight
Home » Viral » Desi Woman Celebrates Divorce With Viral Photoshoot: '99 Problems But Husband Ain't One'
1-MIN READ

Desi Woman Celebrates Divorce With Viral Photoshoot: '99 Problems But Husband Ain't One'

Curated By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: May 02, 2023, 13:08 IST

New Delhi, India

Desi woman's divorce photoshoot goes viral. (Credits: Instagram/@shalu2626)

Desi woman's divorce photoshoot goes viral. (Credits: Instagram/@shalu2626)

'Divorce is not a failure': A Desi woman's photoshoot celebrating the end of her marriage is going viral on social media.

A woman’s photoshoot celebrating her divorce is going viral on social media. Divorce is often considered a personal failure and things are infinitely worse for women in India, who are blamed even for leaving bad marriages. In a society obsessed with marriage, a divorce is seen not just as a failure but also as an indictment. Women are told that there can be no chance for fulfilment after they get divorced. Shattering the stereotypes, artist and fashion designer Shalini came out with a sassy divorce photoshoot.

Sharing the photos, Shalini, who is also a single mom, wrote “a divorced woman’s Message to those who feel voiceless." She wrote in the caption, “It’s okay to leave a bad marriage cause You deserve to be happy and never settle for less, take control of your lives and make the changes necessary to create a better future for yourself and your children."

“DIVORCE is NOT a FAILURE!!! It’s a turning point for you and to led positive changes in your lives. It takes a lot of courage to leave a marriage and stand alone So to all my BRAVE WOMEN out there I dedicate this," she added.

The photoshoot was complete with a red outfit, and a signboard reading “I got 99 problems but a husband ain’t one." In one of the photos, Shalini can also be seen ripping a photo of herself and her ex.

Check out the photos here:

RELATED STORIES

The photos were showered with wishes from people, even though they were also subjected to your garden variety sexist trolling on Twitter. Many people expressed their support and congratulated Shalini over the brave gesture and the optimism about life after divorce that women are often not allowed in Indian society.

Read all the Latest News here

About the Author
Shaoni Sarkar
Shaoni Sarkar, Subeditor at News18.com, covers social media and pop culture....Read More
Tags:
  1. divorce
  2. photoshoot
  3. TV Trending
first published:May 02, 2023, 13:08 IST
last updated:May 02, 2023, 13:08 IST