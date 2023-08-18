Desi Woman Mocked Over 'Fake Accent' After 3 Years in Canada; X Users Say, 'Don’t Come Back'

The trend of Indian students pursuing higher education abroad is prevalent, and similarly, the trend of voicing criticisms about their homeland during interviews is gaining traction on social media. Following the recent video featuring an Indian student named Ekta expressing her ‘dream’ to relocate to Canada, another video has surfaced in which a different Indian woman shares her experience of moving to Canada for the sake of her ‘independence’. Her sole sentiment towards India is missing her parents, yet her peculiar accent has sparked a wave of mockery from online users who perceive her as sounding ‘fake’.

During her conversation with an interviewer, the woman disclosed that she moved to Canada three years ago as she wished to be independent. “I think Canada is perfect to be independent," she remarked. In response to questions about her preferences, she mentioned Toronto, the location of the interview, and drew a comparison to India due to its significant Indian population. While it might be inferred that she missed the Indian community, her response indicated otherwise. When questioned about what she misses about India while in Canada, she expressed, “Nothing except my parents," and shared her fondness for the tranquility of Ottawa.

Watch the Viral Video:

“I am from aaaaaatawaa, I want to be indiiiiipandant”India bhale hi wapas na ho but aisi fake accent se daro didi. pic.twitter.com/fIAd25JMer — Akshay (@akshaykatariyaa) August 17, 2023

Despite her remarks not resonating well with individuals on the ‘X’ platform, it was her accent that drew the brunt of online trolling. “Usko Indians ke beech bhi rehna hai, usey India se bahar bhi rehna hai," one user quipped. Another comment critiqued, “Not just fake accent, she says she like Toronto coz its more like India… a perfect hypocrite."

“Fake accent bhi Sharma gaya inke English sunke," a comment humourously noted. “Does anyone else think that when she says Canada, it sounds like Kenya?" another comment playfully pointed out.

Also Read: Truecaller CEO Offers Job to Woman Trolled for ‘Dream to Leave India’ Comment, Calls Her ‘Too Cool’

But, isn’t Canada often referred to as a ‘Mini India’?