Desi Woman's Hate 'Rooh Afza' Tweet Has Riled Up Indian Twitter and We Can Understand Why

Its officially summer time in India! Meaning, its finally the season for making those coolers and shakes to quench your thirst. While many people resort to ‘Shikanji’, there are also people who have many such drinks. One such popular drink is the pink-coloured sweet syrup beverage which can be enjoyed with milk and water, known as Rooh Afza. In no time now, Desi refrigerators will be stocked with Rooh Afza bottles in a bid to provide freshness to people who have had a long day working in the sun.

Views around ‘Rooh Afza’ have always been controversial. While some find it too sweet, others think of it as the proper refreshment. Now, Twitter user, ‘Sanya Dogra’, took to the blue bird app and shared how she ‘hates’ Rooh Afza. Along with this, she shared an image of the drink made using milk. Have a look:

Am I the only one who hates rooh afza pic.twitter.com/VRpD0QGYch— Sanya Dogra (@sanyadogra10) April 27, 2023

The opinion which has been put forward has completely divided desi foodies. While some agree with her, others completely disagree. “All people with developed tatse pallet hate this rose flavoured sugar syrup," wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “In childhood, i remember instead of mixing it, i filled the glass with ruafza and tried drinking it. I didn’t liked the taste so i threw the whole bottle out of the window. And told everything to my dad with sky high confidence. Uske baad fir roohafza aana band ho gaya…Fin."

“Brands always have to keep winning consumer perceptions. My wife thinks that she is not an old lady to drink Rooh Afza and my mother resists it conveying that she would drink only hot beverages like Tea/Coffee," wrote another person.

Rasna is far better than this https://t.co/2OjrIqc4Cd— Saiki k (@Saiki_kroses) April 28, 2023

I hate it with a passion. Most disgusting drink ever https://t.co/fFYoaHWT5t— . (@yaminiiix) April 27, 2023

i don't hate it but tang > > > > > > https://t.co/891jpx1Pml— s h. (@waynegilante) April 27, 2023

I would rather drink sewer water than ️ooh afza. Garbage drink https://t.co/gpFPhzy6th— Give back neji & take hinata (@bxrrybxrry25) April 27, 2023

In childhood, i remember instead of mixing it, i filled the glass with ruafza and tried drinking it. I didn't liked the taste so i threw the whole bottle out of the window. And told everything to my dad with sky high confidence. Uske baad fir roohafza aana band ho gaya…Fin— Sakshi (@SakshiK60788510) April 27, 2023

Your way to drink is wrong. Take glass of Cold medium water and shake it by mixing RoohAfza.. Thakaan Mita de. Take Some ICE As well ! — Himanshu Sharma (@Himanshu4402) April 27, 2023

What’s your view? Do you like Rooh Afza?

Read all the Latest News here