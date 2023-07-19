Desi Woman's 'Surprise' to Ex-Boyfriend Creates a Laughing 'Mess' on Twitter, Here's Why

Getting over failed relationships can be a challenging endeavor. Each person has their own unique way of dealing with the aftermath, and while some might gracefully choose the high road, not everyone possesses that same level of magnanimity. This truth was hilariously demonstrated in a recent incident involving a Desi man who received a heartwarming message from his ex-girlfriend, only to be ‘dumped’ with a gift that left the entire Twitterverse in uproarious laughter.

Twitter user @yourtwtbro shared the comedic episode involving his roommate, stating, “my roommate’s ex sent this to him and I can’t stop laughing." The attached images included a screenshot of what the roommate’s ex-girlfriend, supposedly named Diya, had informed him before sending him a peculiar “gift." Diya’s message read, “sent you something from instamart, wear it with love. If it doesn’t fit, let me know, I’ll send you bigger ones," followed by a romantic love emoji. Little did anyone expect the gift until it arrived! The second image in the Twitter post displayed a pack of garbage bags, revealing that Diya had sent not something heartwarming, but literal ‘trash bags’ to her ex-boyfriend!

Cue the laughter that ensued, albeit not without acknowledging the man’s evident disappointment!

The post quickly went viral on Twitter, with users expressing their disbelief and amusement. One user commented, “Is this for real?" while another remarked, “I am stealing this idea." Some empathised with the man in question, suggesting various humourous responses. One user advised, “He should ask for bigger ones and request regular deliveries." Another playful response suggested, “He should’ve said, ‘I’ll keep this safe just in case you come over sometime!'"

Meanwhile, this isn’t the first time such stories involving ex-partners have generated amusement on the internet. Previously, an Australian woman shared how her boyfriend had compiled a lengthy list of expenses he had happily incurred during their relationship, only to later demand half of the money back from her. A rather sad turn of events!

Read More: Ex-boyfriend Sends Girlfriend A Long List Of Expenses, Demands Half Of Everything

So, how would you react in such a situation?