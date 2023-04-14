Desis Are Thrilled After Oscar-Winning Naatu Naatu Rocks At Packed Baseball Game

Although it has been over a year since SS Rajamouli introduced the magnum opus RRR to the world, before it went on to rule over the world. Its magic has tapped countries all around the globe. However, one particular segment of the film that has garnered immense popularity is its song Naatu Naatu, which has become a global phenomenon. People from the West have been spotted grooving to the song at various events. Most recently, a clip from a Major League Baseball match featuring mascots dancing to the track has further fuelled its popularity.

The video showing baseball mascots dancing to song has recently surfaced on the internet and it has been well received by viewers. The performance took place at the Rogers Centre stadium in Toronto during a match between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Detroit Tigers.

A Twitter user shared a glimpse of the performance at the stadium and expressed his excitement, writing, “Naatu Naatu getting played in a packed stadium in between a Baseball game. RRR Global Craze!”

#NaatuNaatu getting played in a packed stadium in between a Base ball game. @RRRMovie Global Craze!!!! pic.twitter.com/GWzOFYPcFW— Rick Sulgie (@Aloydinkan) April 12, 2023

After listening to Naatu Naatu being played at the baseball match, desis were overjoyed. A fan expressed their eagerness for the song to be performed during an NBA game, tweeting, “Waiting for NBA now. Let’s go.”

Another expressed their sense of pride after watching the video, “Wow, watching this video of Naatu Naatu being played in a packed stadium during a baseball game gave me goosebumps and made me feel incredibly proud to be Indian! It’s amazing to see our culture and music being celebrated on a global stage. #RRRMovie #GlobalCraze.”

Wow, watching this video of #NaatuNaatu being played in a packed stadium during a baseball game gave me goosebumps and made me feel incredibly proud to be Indian! It's amazing to see our culture and music being celebrated on a global stage. #RRRMovie #GlobalCraze— Stan Marsh (@StanMar56681115) April 14, 2023

“Very proud,” wrote one user.

The track from RRR won the Best Original Song category at the 2023 Academy Awards, making the country proud. Prior to this, it had already won a Golden Globe and a Critics Choice Award, cementing its position as a critically acclaimed and popular song.

According to TIME magazine, SS Rajamouli has been named as one of the world’s 100 most influential people of 2023 along with Shah Rukh Khan, which is yet another remarkable achievement for the south filmmaker.

Read all the Latest News here