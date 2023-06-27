Desis Laugh Out Loud As NY Times Calls Masoor Dal A ‘Red Lentil Soup’

Dal, a staple dish in desi households, holds a special place in the hearts of many. But what happens when this beloved comfort food is given an unfamiliar and pretentious name? The New York Times recently caused a stir when it published a recipe for a simple masoor dal but referred to it as ‘red lentil soup.’ Desis around the world found this misrepresentation hard to swallow and took to social media to share their laughter and disbelief.

Sharing the post on Twitter, NYT wrote, “I have made this soup at least three dozen times, always yielding the same delicious results. This revelatory lentil soup takes less than an hour to make and has 19,600 5 star reviews.”

"I have made this soup at least three dozen times, always yielding the same delicious results."This revelatory lentil soup takes less than an hour to make and has 19,600 ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ reviews. https://t.co/BPU4FyneCm pic.twitter.com/NJFtqGH4TJ — The New York Times (@nytimes) June 26, 2023

The controversial recipe for the red lentil soup was curated by Melissa Clark, who provided a detailed explanation of the ingredients needed to make the dish. While the recipe may have resembled our Indian dal, presenting it under a different name has sparked discussion among social media users.

The description in the New York Times article reads, “This is a lentil soup that defies expectations of what lentil soup can be. Based on a Turkish lentil soup, mercimek corbasi, it is light, spicy and a bold red colour (no murky brown here): a revelatory dish that takes less than an hour to make.”

One user playfully invited the publication to experience the true essence of dal by offering to prepare it for them at home.

Lentil soup? WTF! It's daal, a staple item in our (Indian) everyday food. Ever heard of daal-rice? It's our best comfort food. Come home. I'll make it in under half an hour for you.— Neil D'Silva (@neildsilva) June 26, 2023

Another suggested making the dal more watery.

You should make it a little more watery, it won't be like this— Oogway (@Oogway76437721) June 26, 2023

A tweet highlighted that a dish that has been part of Indian cuisine for many years.

Look look we "Invented" a food dish which was already popular on the other part of world for 100s of years, but don't know that.— Bhinsar Sharma (@bhinsarsharma18) June 26, 2023

Only 3 dozen times?I have almost had this everyday in my life since I could remember. https://t.co/qsbRk90kXt — Aditya (@adityaxdreamer) June 26, 2023

Bro it's daal! Peeli daal!And not three dozen times, Indians have been making it for three dozen generations. Try using a pressure cooker instead of all those kitchen appliances. NYT, what ya!!!! https://t.co/PKIOblnwKC— Mimansa Shekhar | मीमांसा शेखर (@mimansashekhar) June 26, 2023

New York Times seems to have a history of misrepresenting Indian recipes, as evident from their previous backlash for calling Chicken Manchurian a ‘Pakistani-Chinese’ dish.