Dhawal Kulkarni Gets Roasted for Posing Instead of Helping Woman Who Fell Down, Video Goes Viral

Dhawal Kulkarni, a veteran Mumbai fast-bowler, is facing criticism after a video of him went viral on social media. In the video, taken by the paparazzi during his dinner with the Mumbai Indians’ team, a woman fell down in his vicinity. However, Kulkarni apparently chose to pose for the camera instead of immediately helping the woman. As a result, many online users have been condemning his actions and mocking him for his apparent lack of concern towards the lady.

Instant Bollywood shared the Instagram video of Kulkarni where the paparazzi captured him heading to a restaurant for the dinner. As Kulkarni walked by, a woman exiting the restaurant while on her phone reportedly stumbled over the subway barricades and fell to the ground. Kulkarni witnessed the incident, but instead of rushing to the woman’s aid, he decided to pose for the camera, which drew the ire of many online users who lambasted him for his actions after the video surfaced online.

“How sad that this guy posed for the camera rather than finding out if the woman was okay?" remarked one social media user. Another commented, “If someone falls on the way, you should pick him up or start taking selfies." A third user lambasted Kulkarni, saying, “What is the use of being so famous when you did not go to pick that girl up even after seeing her falling and stood up in front of media to pose." However, the 34-year-old bowler has not yet issued a statement or responded to the criticism.

On the cricket front, despite registering himself for the player auction in both the 2022 and 2023 seasons, Dhawal Kulkarni did not receive any offers from teams. In the 2022 IPL season, he worked as a Hindi commentator for Star Sports but has now switched to the Jio Cinema Marathi commentary team for the 2023 IPL season.

Read all the Latest News here