Dhoni As 'Eid Ka Chaand': Twitter Thread on Hindi Idioms That Perfectly Describe Indian Cricketers

Desis’ enduring love for their favourite Indian cricketers is truly remarkable. Over time, they consistently find ways to bring them up in conversations, adding fresh perspectives to their cricketing idols. Whether it’s the admiration for Dhoni’s bike collection or the motivation drawn from Virat Kohli’s Instagram stories, fans simply can’t resist discussing their beloved cricketers. Recently, one of them took a unique approach, describing these cricketers using popular Hindi idioms, and the results are spot-on! This creative Twitter thread has now gone viral and for all the right reasons.

Twitter user @EHuman0 wrote in Hindi, which when translated reads, “If cricketers’ life was an idiom…". They then proceeded to assign idiomatic expressions to various cricketers, starting with none other than MS Dhoni, who was aptly given the idiom “Eid Ka Chaand" (To be seen rarely). They described Kohli as “Akela Chana Bhad Nahi Phodta" (A lone gram can’t burst the oven).

Gautam Gambhir was depicted as “Rassi Jal Gayi Par Aithan Na Gai" (The rope got burnt, but not the force).

Rohit Sharma was likened to “Oont Ke Muh Me Jeera" (Too small an amount for a very large need).

Harbhajan Singh was described as “Muh Mein Ram, Bagal Mein Chhuri" (A honey tongue, a heart of gall).

And so on…

This humourous thread quickly gained attention, amassing over 130K views and several retweets. The comment section was flooded with laughing emojis, further demonstrating the delight it brought to viewers.

Threads like these frequently emerge on the internet, entertaining cricket fans. Previously, a thread showcasing Dhoni’s old ads featuring him as SRK and Rajinikanth also went viral on social media, showcasing his acting skills that took the virtual world by storm. It proved once and for all that he’s not just cool on the cricket field but also a ‘cool’ actor in his own right.

Undoubtedly, cricket fans never fail to entertain us!