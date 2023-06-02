Dhoni Fan Celebrates Chennai Super Kings’ 5th IPL Title With Editing Masterpiece

Even though the IPL 2023 is done and dusted, fans of Chennai Super Kings are still living with the vibe of their historic triumph. After winning their fifth title this year, Chennai are now the most successful team in the franchise tournament, alongside Mumbai Indians. Following the feat, CSK supporters have taken over the internet world, expressing their love and respect for the Men in Yellow, especially for captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Now, a die-hard Dhoni fan has shelled out a photo editing masterpiece, comprising some golden moments of this season. The digital artist recognised as Vikash shared the video on Instagram and it took no time to become viral.

The clip opens with a poster of the IPL 2023 final, which captured the two captains- MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya- posing with the coveted trophy. As soon as a person zoomed in on the photograph, it went on to reveal another frame inside. Similar to the time-lapse concept, the artist wanted to portray CSK’s journey to becoming the champion.

The second frame highlighted the Chennai franchise’s exceptional record to make an appearance in the final 10 times thus far. The next photograph was certainly the best picture that could be snapped on the night of the final in Ahmedabad. The frame showed MS Dhoni hugging Ravindra Jadeja while lifting the all-rounder on his lap. As zooming progressed, the final picture revealed a group photo of the champion team.

The social media population undoubtedly loved the concept of editing as the artist received numerous appreciatory remarks. Since being dropped on Instagram, the video has garnered more than 6,50,000 likes with the comment section getting flooded with heart emojis. The artist acknowledged in the caption, “I am a big fan of Mahi and Chennai.”

A viewer took no time to term it a “super edit.” Soon after watching the clip, a user was sure that it would “become viral.” Another individual showered praise on the artist, branding him as “a great editor.” Some users also wanted to learn the process of this type of editing.

While fans were speculating it to be MS Dhoni’s final IPL season, the Chennai Super Kings captain seemed to be in no hurry to bid adieu to cricket. After Chennai beat Gujarat Titans in the thrilling final, Dhoni expressed his desire to play at least one more season of the IPL. Speaking in the post-match conversation, the 41-year-old cricketer said it would be a “gift” for his fans, who showed enormous support for the team and the captain throughout the season.