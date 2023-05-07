Dhoni Fan's 'Bole Jo Koyal Bagho Mein' Poster in CSK vs MI Brings Back the Ultimate Meme in IPL

Posters in the IPL 2023 have taken us on an exhilarating joyride, showcasing the league’s delightful and amusing side. From a young fan’s cheeky declaration of ‘No school until RCB wins’ to the bold statement of ‘No Dhoni, No Cricket,’ these posters have stolen the spotlight on social media with their hilarity and uniqueness. But the fun doesn’t stop there! In a recent CSK vs MI match, a die-hard Dhoni fan held up a poster that proclaimed, “DJ Play: Bole Jo Koyal Bagho Mein." No doubt, this gem brings back the ultimate meme sensation into the IPL, causing a wave of laughter that’s bound to leave you in splits!

Here’s the Poster:

For those who may not be familiar, there’s a meme circulating online featuring CSK captain, MS Dhoni and the song “Chudi" (Bole Jo Koyal) by Falguni Pathak. The meme took off when a video of Telugu internet sensation Uppal Balu grooving to the song went viral back in 2019. People couldn’t help but notice the uncanny resemblance between Balu and Dhoni, leading to the creation of amusing videos featuring Dhoni dancing to the infectious beats. Fast forward to the present, and the magic of this meme continues to shine. During a face-off between CSK and RCB in the first leg of the tournament, as fate would have it, the DJ (known for their impeccable song choices) played “Chudi" in the stadium when Dhoni stepped up to the crease.

This is what made a Thala fan seize the moment and raise a poster, urging the DJ to hit replay on the epic meme song. Memes, as we know, have truly become the rulers of the digital age, and why wouldn’t they?

Meanwhile, when it came to the match, Mumbai Indians fell short with a below-par total of 139 for 8. CSK, on the other hand, had a smooth sailing experience, comfortably chasing down the target in just 17.4 overs. The dynamic duo of Ruturaj Gaikwad (30 off 16 balls) and Devon Conway (44 off 42 balls) shouldered the responsibility of scoring the majority of runs for their team. And guess what? The ecstatic Chepauk crowd got the opportunity to witness their beloved Thala in action as he gracefully stepped onto the field to score the winning runs in the game.

