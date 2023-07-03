Dhoni Fans Go Bonkers As They Spot Captain Cool Riding His First Bike in New Video

MS Dhoni, the enigmatic former captain of the Indian cricket team, has a passion that goes beyond the boundaries of the cricket pitch. He is not only adored by cricket fans but also revered by automobile enthusiasts for his undying love for bikes and cars. In fact, Dhoni’s infatuation with two-wheeled wonders has become the stuff of legends, and his vast collection of motorcycles is no secret to the world. Well, in a thrilling new video, fans were treated to a rare sight of Dhoni astride his very first bike which sent them into a complete frenzy.

In this video, Dhoni emerges from the distance, riding on his very first bike, his iconic Yamaha RD350, inside his Ranchi residence. Fans stationed at the gate couldn’t believe their luck as they scrambled to capture this momentous occasion on their cameras. As Dhoni approached the gate, accompanied by his watchman seated comfortably behind him on the bike, it became evident that he had come to drop off his loyal guardian. In a flash, the watchman disembarked, and Dhoni swiftly made his way back. The sheer excitement of the fans was palpable as their voices filled the air, shouting Dhoni’s name with unrestrained joy. Some even took the opportunity to extend early birthday wishes to the cricketing maestro, whose special day is just around the corner on July 7.

“There are lots of Bikes in his garrage but he always love to riding his first bike(love) RD350 !!" exclaimed a user, sharing the captivating video of Thala.

“Dhoni’s Farmhouse is so big that he need bike to drop security guard at the Entrance. PS : Lucky security guard who gets bike ride with Dhoni," expressed another enthusiast in sheer amazement.

Earlier, a viral video captured the endearing moment of Dhoni struggling to start his beloved Yamaha RD350 bike at his residence in Ranchi, Jharkhand. In the footage, Dhoni can be seen pushing and wrestling with the bike, determined to get it up and running.

YouTuber IAMHVR shares a mini vlog on his channel, documenting his wait outside Dhoni’s house in hopes of catching a glimpse of the cricketing legend. After patiently waiting for several hours, he was fortunate enough to witness Sakshi, Dhoni’s wife, leaving the residence. The thrill only intensified when Dhoni himself rode into the house on a motorcycle, leaving fans in awe.

There’s no denying the sheer devotion of Thala fans, who are absolutely wild about him. And with his birthday approaching, one can only imagine the exciting celebrations and surprises that lie ahead!