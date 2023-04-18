Dhoni Fans Trolling RCB With CSK Chants at Chinnaswamy Stadium is Peak IPL Moment

The match at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday was a total blast! Both CSK and RCB kept the game and the hype going till the end, delivering the epic showdown that everyone was expecting! Even though RCB had the home advantage, CSK fans showed up in droves, making it feel like we were in Chennai rather than Bengaluru. It was like a sea of yellow jerseys took over the stadium! But the atmosphere reached fever pitch when MS Dhoni’s fans started teasing RCB with CSK chants, and the stadium erupted in a frenzy of cheering like never before.

Since then, the internet is flooding with videos of the CSK chants that took over the stadium. Fans couldn’t resist sharing clips of the epic moment when the DJ asked the crowd to cheer for RCB, but they responded with a thundering “CSK CSK" instead. Hilarious, right?! It just goes to show that things can get totally wild and unexpected in the heat of the moment!

Watch the clips below:

DJ asking to chant RCB but crowd chanting CSK instead. We have literally owned this ground pic.twitter.com/a8LxcfE26W— (@SergioCSKK) April 18, 2023

DJ : RCB..Fans : CSKChinnaswamy is our territory !!pic.twitter.com/trCeILQFwi — CSK Fans Army™ (@CSKFansArmy) April 18, 2023

Man the only thing which RCB had was a great fanbase but looks like they’re getting owned even at their home https://t.co/Rz2TAHFVN8— babu bisleri (@baabuOP) April 18, 2023

Dj ~ RCBCrowd ~ CSK CSK pic.twitter.com/pQ1NxkacoD— Ravi MSDian ™ (@MSDevoteee) April 18, 2023

Csk Owned RCB , CSK fans Owned Chinnasamy https://t.co/kAp5NvnK2o pic.twitter.com/OiWwX8QLD2— RANA (@Alone_Ragul11) April 17, 2023

As much as we loved the good old-fashioned online fandom war between CSK and RCB supporters, nothing beats the real deal on the field! And all eyes were on the ultimate moment that had everyone waiting with bated breath: the Dhoni-Kohli hug! ‘This’ was the moment that melted the infamous IPL rivalry down to a heartwarming bromance between the most beloved duo of the game. Truly, a custom that just keeps getting better and better!

As the dust settled, it was the Dhoni-led team who emerged victorious despite some incredible innings from skipper Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell. With this win, they climbed up to the third spot on the table, while the RCB suffered their third defeat of the season and remained static in the seventh spot.

Read all the Latest News here