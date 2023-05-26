Dhoni Grants Autographs to Ground Staff at Chepauk Stadium in Heartwarming Video

MS Dhoni, the charismatic captain of the Chennai Super Kings, proves time and again that he’s not just a cricket legend but also a man with an enormous heart. Whether he’s playing the role of a peacekeeper on the field or spreading warmth off the field, Captain Cool is always there for his teammates and fans who adore him. And let’s not forget his knack for clicking pics with groundsmen – it’s practically become a tradition now! However, after their smashing victory over the Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1, Dhoni took the celebration to another level by signing autographs for the Chepauk stadium’s ground staff. The heartwarming moment was caught on camera and, unsurprisingly, it’s gone viral, melting hearts all over again.

In fact, Thala made sure that the hardworking ground staff at the MA Chidambaram Stadium were duly rewarded during IPL 2023. On behalf of the Yellow Army, he personally showered autographs and cash rewards upon nearly 20 members of the Chepauk Stadium’s ground staff. The CSK even shared a clip capturing the priceless reactions of the ground staff, who were overjoyed to meet and greet Dhoni in person. Each one of them walked up to Dhoni with wide smiles, basking in the glow of his personal attention. Thala truly knows how to make a grand gesture and leave a lasting impression on those who work tirelessly behind the scenes.

Watch the Viral Video:

Anbuden Thala - A mark of respect for the markers and the ground staff who toil hard to make us game ready! #WhistlePodu #Yellove @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/MTyFpvEWud— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) May 25, 2023

top videos

It’s worth mentioning that the return of home games to Chepauk for the Chennai Super Kings in this IPL season brought an extra touch of nostalgia. After a gap since the 2019 season, CSK finally had the opportunity to play in front of their home crowd once again, thanks to the tournament reverting to the home-and-away format. As the four-time champions secure their spot in the final showdown of the IPL, it was in their last game in Chennai that this heartwarming gesture from Thala unfolded, expressing gratitude towards the hardworking groundsmen.

Now, with bated breath, the Yellow Army eagerly awaits the clash between the Gujarat Titans and the Mumbai Indians to determine the opponent who will face CSK in the grand finale. The iconic Narendra Modi Stadium will host this thrilling encounter on May 28 (Sunday), and fans can’t wait to witness the ultimate showdown.