Dhoni-Harsha Bhogle's Amusing Interactions Captured Perfectly in Viral Twitter Thread

A Twitter thread which is currently going viral after garnering massive traction on social media features some of the most epic interactions between Harsha Bhogle and MS Dhoni. Harsha is known for his sports broadcasting. He’s a well-known name in the industry and widely regarded as one of the best commentators. He definitely brings an unmatched level of expertise to the field. Over time, he has become an important part of the cricket world and IPL just wouldn’t be the same without him.

Now, a Twitter thread which has gone viral, shows the best interactions between him and CSK captain MS Dhoni.It includes a total of seven videos and each is better than the other. In one of the video, Harsha asks Dhoni, “What’s the reason behind players taking your signed jerseys.” To this, he responds by saying, “Maybe they thought I am retiring. I have retired from international cricket maybe I will retire from the shortest format also.”

In another such video, Harsha asks, “How do you manage to make it to the playoffs every year?” To this, Dhoni makes hilarious responses which nobody can miss. He says, “If I tell everyone what it is, they will not buy me in the auction.”

Here, have a look at the thread:

Harsha: How do you manage to make it to the playoffs every year?”Dhoni: “If I tell everyone what it is, they will not buy me in the auction”pic.twitter.com/2kYsbn71Ca — 🏆×3 (@thegoat_msd_) June 21, 2023

Harsha: What's the reason behind players taking your signed jerseys:Dhoni: “Maybe they thought I am retiring. I have retired from international cricket maybe I will retire from the shortest format also.”pic.twitter.com/Ts4l4R6u5V — 🏆×3 (@thegoat_msd_) June 21, 2023

Dhoni: They didn’t give me best catch award. Just because we wear gloves, people think it’s easy. Once you get old, that’s the only time you get experience.Harsha: You are Old? Dhoni: Definitely old! You can’t really shy away from that.pic.twitter.com/YakG7GDyXP — 🏆×3 (@thegoat_msd_) June 21, 2023

Harsha: Will they see you in yellow again?Dhoni: This is the best time for me to announce my retirement but the tough thing for me is to work hard for another 9 months and come back and play at least one more season of the Indian Premier League.pic.twitter.com/8VVdEtWo82 — 🏆×3 (@thegoat_msd_) June 21, 2023

Meanwhile, earlier, a Google search showed that Harsha Bhogle has been listed as an “Indian cricketer.” This left people amused on social media. The Twitter page, Out Of Context Cricket, recently shared a screenshot of a Google search for Harsha Bhogle that showed him listed as an “Indian cricketer" instead of a commentator. This is when one user joked, “He is Indian and every indian has played cricket at some point. So I think its correct" Another chimed in with, “That’s what I used to believe when I was very young.”

