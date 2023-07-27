These Roaring Dhoni Entries in IPL 2023 Show Why Cricket Fans Want to See More of Thala

MS Dhoni enjoys a massive fan base which is like no other. When he enters the field, the stadium is filled with loud cheers and applause. On social media, you see several fan pages making compilations of the most viral Dhoni moments almost every day. Now, a Twitter thread which has gone viral features how stadiums exploded with enthusiasm as Dhoni entered in all styles. Twitter handle, ‘The Goat MSD’ took to the micro blogging site and shared several clips which are a treat for all fans.

The videos include those of Chepauk, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Bengaluru, Delhi, Rajasthan, Kolkata and Mumbai. In the end, the uploader concluded as he wrote, “You can’t compare anyone’s fandom with MS! Period.” He shared several images of Dhoni with the same.

Here, have a look at the viral Twitter thread:

This is how Stadiums all over the India ERUPTED when MS Dhoni entered the field in IPL 2023(A Thread) pic.twitter.com/u1obudo6rV — ×3 (@thegoat_msd_) July 26, 2023

LucknowActually that answer was enough to make the stadium erupt!❤️pic.twitter.com/nT8VvTqW2u — ×3 (@thegoat_msd_) July 26, 2023

BengaluruMS owns RCB in every Universehttps://t.co/JLD3Jh8epn — ×3 (@thegoat_msd_) July 26, 2023

DelhiEven in Delhi:Chants for Thala > > > Chants for Viratpic.twitter.com/uMSwYEOaix — ×3 (@thegoat_msd_) July 26, 2023

RajasthanMS loves SMS SMS loves MSpic.twitter.com/n1EHzmdClj — ×3 (@thegoat_msd_) July 26, 2023

KolkataI personally feel MS fanbase at Eden is quite underratedhttps://t.co/Vz5RlvlxQN — ×3 (@thegoat_msd_) July 26, 2023

Meanwhile, earlier, the same fan page unleashed a thread that took fans on a whirlwind tour of Dhoni mania. It shared similar clips but those were not from IPL. The thread started at the majestic Eden Gardens, where a clip from 2017 showcased Dhoni’s iconic entry. It further had videos from Wankhede and Brabourne stadiums.