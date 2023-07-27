CHANGE LANGUAGE
2-MIN READ

These Roaring Dhoni Entries in IPL 2023 Show Why Cricket Fans Want to See More of Thala

Curated By: Akanksha Arora

Last Updated: July 27, 2023, 10:28 IST

New Delhi, India

Roaring Dhoni Entries in IPL 2023 Show Why Cricket Fans Want to See More of Thala. (Image: Twitter/@thegoat_msd_)

Viral Twitter thread shows how stadiums all over India erupt when MS Dhoni enters the field.

MS Dhoni enjoys a massive fan base which is like no other. When he enters the field, the stadium is filled with loud cheers and applause. On social media, you see several fan pages making compilations of the most viral Dhoni moments almost every day. Now, a Twitter thread which has gone viral features how stadiums exploded with enthusiasm as Dhoni entered in all styles. Twitter handle, ‘The Goat MSD’ took to the micro blogging site and shared several clips which are a treat for all fans.

Also Read: How Stadiums Erupt When Dhoni Enters the Field: Twitter Thread Shows Fascinating Clips

The videos include those of Chepauk, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Bengaluru, Delhi, Rajasthan, Kolkata and Mumbai. In the end, the uploader concluded as he wrote, “You can’t compare anyone’s fandom with MS! Period.” He shared several images of Dhoni with the same.

Here, have a look at the viral Twitter thread:

Also Read: Old Video Shows Dhoni’s Fun Interaction With Journalist Asking About His ‘Retirement’ Plans

Meanwhile, earlier, the same fan page unleashed a thread that took fans on a whirlwind tour of Dhoni mania. It shared similar clips but those were not from IPL. The thread started at the majestic Eden Gardens, where a clip from 2017 showcased Dhoni’s iconic entry. It further had videos from Wankhede and Brabourne stadiums.

first published:July 27, 2023, 10:28 IST
last updated:July 27, 2023, 10:28 IST