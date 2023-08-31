12 Times Dhoni Proved Why He is More Than Just Cricket, Check Viral Thread on 'X'

MS Dhoni is more than what you know. The global adoration he receives prompts his countless fans to eagerly await any opportunity to witness him or have a chance encounter. Now, since his retirement in 2020, fans can catch glimpses of him solely during the IPL, and they’re ready to go to great lengths to see the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain in action. Whether it’s cheering at the highest decibel or overcoming security barriers to seek his blessings, MSDians consistently show why Thala matters to them so much.

But, in case you need proof now, here are the 12 videos shared by an ‘X’ user, @thegoat_msd_, that are enough to underscore why Dhoni transcends the realms of IPL and cricket.

Crowds Flock to M Chidambaram Stadium Just to Witness Dhoni’s Practice

During the inaugural practice session of CSK in 2019 with open stands, the atmosphere swelled with unprecedented fervor. Amid resounding cheers, the loudest erupted for none other than the captain himself, MS Dhoni, who emerged amidst thunderous applause.

1. In 2019, a stadium was packed with fans just to witness MS Dhoni practicepic.twitter.com/WbwLjWGMF9— 3 (@thegoat_msd_) August 30, 2023

Old Lady Visited Stadium Just to Meet Dhoni

Despite CSK’s defeat by 37 runs, concluding their IPL 2019 winning streak, an elderly woman stayed back at Wankhede Stadium solely to meet Dhoni.

3. An old lady visited a stadium where MS Dhoni was playing with a banner saying ‘I am here only for MS Dhoni’pic.twitter.com/u0OisHL5Gl— 3 (@thegoat_msd_) August 30, 2023

When Ahmedabad Crowd Waited Till 3:00 a.m. For Dhoni’s Post-Match Presentation

Unfazed by the rain-induced delay of the IPL 2023 finale, fans persevered, standing resolute until midnight, united in their fervor for Dhoni’s unparalleled performance.

Their resilience illuminated the night, underscoring Dhoni’s ability to command devotion beyond the conventional.

4. When Dhoni said - “The first game when I walked down everyone was chanting my name. My eyes were full of water"And then the crowd started chanting “Dhoni Dhoni" They were listening him so carefully, stayed at 3:00 am in ground just to listen himpic.twitter.com/8VVdEtVQiu — 3 (@thegoat_msd_) August 30, 2023

Lessons from Dhoni’s School of Experience

The tradition continues—post-match, young players eagerly wait for Dhoni’s insights. Whether from his team or the opposition, everyone seeks to learn from his wealth of experience.

6. “The MS Dhoni School of Experience"pic.twitter.com/sHlStNPDja— 3 (@thegoat_msd_) August 30, 2023

And, who could forget the former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar chasing Dhoni for an autograph, exemplifying the universal reverence he commands?

9. Sunil Gavaskar taking Dhoni’s Autographpic.twitter.com/7vzCQ8hrCn— 3 (@thegoat_msd_) August 30, 2023

The list continues in the thread below:

“MS Dhoni is Bigger than IPL"Here are 12 videos to prove why!A Thread: pic.twitter.com/DqUdP0K3Rr — 3 (@thegoat_msd_) August 30, 2023

Indeed, these instances solidify the fact that for those who required reaffirmation, Dhoni is irreplaceable!