Dhoni-Kohli Hug During CSK vs RCB Match Almost Ended the IPL Rivalry

The long-awaited clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023 lived up to its hype, and how! The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium was buzzing with excitement as boundaries rained down from all directions. While CSK emerged victorious by a mere eight runs, the hosts put up an electrifying fight, making it a nail-biting match between two of the game’s most beloved icons - MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli. And that’s not all - fans got a double treat when the bromance between the two legends finally bloomed, ending in the most epic Dhoni-Kohli hug at the end. It was the perfect ‘Picture of the Day’ moment that fans had been waiting for a long!

As expected, the aftermath of the match spilled over to Twitter, with fans on both sides engaging in an online battle and unleashing a flurry of hilarious memes. However, the hug between Dhoni and Kohli almost brought an end to the fierce rivalry between the two of the league’s biggest teams, much to the delight of fans on both sides. In fact, it was the only moment that truly sealed the match for the day, and fans couldn’t stop gushing about it.

Hugs that broke the internet pic.twitter.com/HcnIQID3ya— Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 17, 2023

Picture of the day - MS Dhoni with Virat Kohli.Two greats of world cricket. pic.twitter.com/oBVA0mUgBe — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 17, 2023

The hug between MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli.Picture of the day! pic.twitter.com/IrTm8Nav9g — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 17, 2023

The much needed hug for Virat Kohli….Don’t know why it always makes me smile when Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni hug each other and then MS Dhoni ,The Forever captain gives some valuable tips to Virat Kohli #RCBvCSK #RCBvsCSK #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/9ceKeAYdhu— sandeep (@Vicharofsandeep) April 17, 2023

The hug between MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli.Picture of the day!It may be last hug between virat kohli and Ms Dhoni In IPL at Chinnaswamy Stadium . #TATAIPL2023 #IPL2023 #ViratKohli #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/QGKcj98OYu — Shashwat Jaiswal (@ShashwatJaisw17) April 17, 2023

Moreover, the duo was spotted engaging in a friendly conversation after the match, bringing a perfect end to an eventful day for both teams.

On the match front, CSK set a massive target of 226 for 6 after being asked to bat first. Devon Conway’s quickfire 83 off 45 deliveries helped him bag the Man of the Match award, with a 74-run partnership with Ajinkya Rahane (37 off 20 balls) for the second wicket and an 80-run partnership with Shivam Dube (27-ball 52). Tushar Deshpande’s 3-wicket haul and Matheesha Pathirana’s last over helped Chennai secure a win in the run-chase after RCB lost their momentum with the back-to-back wickets of Glenn Maxwell (76 off 36 balls) and skipper Faf du Plessis (62 off 33).

