Dhoni Said 'You Have Decided it's My Last IPL' During LSG Vs CSK Toss and Fans Went Wild

Just when you thought Thala’s story was coming to an end, it turns out there’s more to come! MS Dhoni, the cricketing legend who everyone thought was bidding farewell to the IPL, has once again left fans in disbelief with another resounding ‘Definitely not!’ moment.

This time, it’s bigger and better than ever before! Despite back-to-back hints that he might be hanging up his gloves, the toss for CSK vs LSG brought a moment of pure ecstasy for fans as they heard the news: Dhoni isn’t going anywhere! Social media exploded with yellow love just like it did at Ekana Stadium, as fans all over the world rejoiced in Thala’s probable rejection to the “last IPL" moment!

The scene was set on a bright Wednesday afternoon as Dhoni arrived for the toss ahead of Chennai Super Kings’ clash with Lucknow Super Giants. Commentator Danny Morrison playfully asked, “So, how are you enjoying your last season?" And Thala’s response was nothing short of legendary. “You’ve decided it’s my last season, not me!" he laughed, sending the crowd into a state of absolute pandemonium. It was a moment that every cricket fan had been waiting for - a sign that their beloved Dhoni is not going anywhere just yet. No doubt, how magical it is, as each IPL season passes, the hope of his comeback grows even brighter and more intense!

Check out the madness that ensued on social media following this!

As for the match, CSK won the toss and opted to bowl first.

At the same time, there’s no denying that Ekana Stadium has already provided some truly unforgettable moments in IPL 2023, and fans are eagerly waiting to see what other surprises and thrills are in store!

