Dhoni vs Tendulkar: Twitter's Comparison of Two Legends Has Fans Reminding Why Sachin is the OG

Curated By: Purvi Khemani

News18.com

Last Updated: May 30, 2023, 16:47 IST

Delhi, India

Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Twitter sparks a showdown between Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar, setting off a whirlwind of comments on social media as fans rally behind their respective legends.

Sachin Tendulkar and Mahendra Singh Dhoni are two iconic figures in the world of cricket, each with their own unique contributions and styles of play. Tendulkar, widely known as the Master Blaster and often referred to as the ‘God of cricket,’ has left an indelible mark on the sport through his extraordinary skill and cricketing brilliance. His exceptional career has inspired numerous aspiring cricketers, including current players like Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill.

On the other hand, Dhoni has also carved his own path in cricket and has earned an unbeatable reputation for his silent yet smart gestures that never fail to surprise the cricketing world. His leadership skills and tactical acumen have set him apart as a formidable force on the field. However, one can’t compare these two cricketing legends who are famous for their own prowess but online fans couldn’t resist the temptation to pit them against each other, flooding Twitter with comparisons faster than a Tendulkar cover drive.

“Does Sachin Tendulkar ever gets Dhoni kinda stature of Superstardom in his life?" pondered a curious user, triggering a flurry of comments and discussions on social media. One fan chimed in, saying, “Sachin gave us hope through his cricket. That hope inspired countless individuals in the next generation, including Dhoni… Dhoni took that inspiration and propelled the game forward, elevating India’s stature and etching some glorious moments along the way. Both are significant pillars in the grand hallway of Indian cricket!"

Another fan opted for brevity and declared, “Sachin is great, but Dhoni is my hero." Meanwhile, a third comment read, “What Sachin Tendulkar’ saw in the 90s is a replica of what dhoni seeing now."

While some fans joined in the comparison between Tendulkar and Dhoni, others swiftly shut down the notion, leaving no room for doubt. One commenter sarcastically remarked, “I’m sure you were born in 2013," implying that the person making the comparison lacked an understanding of Tendulkar’s impact. Another fan argued, “Lol. When Sachin bats.. India stops. Roads were empty.. TV showrooms full… You just missed that era.. chants of Sachin Sachin… There are many like me who stopped watching cricket after Sachin retired."

However, the debate didn’t end there. Tendulkar’s loyal fans rallied, sharing video clips showcasing his immense star power and undeniable impact to substantiate why he is the OG!

    Ultimately, it’s all about a game that resides in the hearts of Indians, with these personalities holding different places in different corners of their cricket-crazy hearts!

