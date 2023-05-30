Dhoni vs Tendulkar: Twitter's Comparison of Two Legends Has Fans Reminding Why Sachin is the OG

Sachin Tendulkar and Mahendra Singh Dhoni are two iconic figures in the world of cricket, each with their own unique contributions and styles of play. Tendulkar, widely known as the Master Blaster and often referred to as the ‘God of cricket,’ has left an indelible mark on the sport through his extraordinary skill and cricketing brilliance. His exceptional career has inspired numerous aspiring cricketers, including current players like Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill.

On the other hand, Dhoni has also carved his own path in cricket and has earned an unbeatable reputation for his silent yet smart gestures that never fail to surprise the cricketing world. His leadership skills and tactical acumen have set him apart as a formidable force on the field. However, one can’t compare these two cricketing legends who are famous for their own prowess but online fans couldn’t resist the temptation to pit them against each other, flooding Twitter with comparisons faster than a Tendulkar cover drive.

“Does Sachin Tendulkar ever gets Dhoni kinda stature of Superstardom in his life?" pondered a curious user, triggering a flurry of comments and discussions on social media. One fan chimed in, saying, “Sachin gave us hope through his cricket. That hope inspired countless individuals in the next generation, including Dhoni… Dhoni took that inspiration and propelled the game forward, elevating India’s stature and etching some glorious moments along the way. Both are significant pillars in the grand hallway of Indian cricket!"

Does Sachin Tendulkar ever gets Dhoni kinda stature of Superstardom in his life?— A∂ιтуα (@Adii_7x) May 28, 2023

Sachin gave us hope with our cricket.That hope inspired countless in the next gen, including Dhoni…Dhoni took that inspiration ahead with many others to grow the game, India’s stature, and script a few glories on the way.Both significant pillars in the hallway of Indian… — Sheel Majumdar (@SheelMajumdar) May 29, 2023

Another fan opted for brevity and declared, “Sachin is great, but Dhoni is my hero." Meanwhile, a third comment read, “What Sachin Tendulkar’ saw in the 90s is a replica of what dhoni seeing now."

What Sachin Tendulkar’ saw in the 90s is a replica of what dhoni seeing now— Jetha Hitler (@sterns_haschen) May 29, 2023

Don’t even compare legends of two different decades…— BaapofPakistanis (@BaapofPakistani) May 29, 2023

While some fans joined in the comparison between Tendulkar and Dhoni, others swiftly shut down the notion, leaving no room for doubt. One commenter sarcastically remarked, “I’m sure you were born in 2013," implying that the person making the comparison lacked an understanding of Tendulkar’s impact. Another fan argued, “Lol. When Sachin bats.. India stops. Roads were empty.. TV showrooms full… You just missed that era.. chants of Sachin Sachin… There are many like me who stopped watching cricket after Sachin retired."

I am sure you born in 2013— Agastee Vibhute  (@agastiv) May 30, 2023

Lol. When Sachin bats.. India stops. Roads were empty.. TV showrooms full… U just missed that era.. chants of Sachin Sachin… There are many like me who stopped watching cricket after Sachin retired.— VEERA MALLU (@checkslungi) May 29, 2023

Sachin scores India wins isnt a joke. Bowlers he played - Ambrose, Walsh, Donald, Akram, Waqar, Saqlain, Murali, Warne & these are just A listers. Pitches were diff, Indian team weakest ever. To play in a team like that and dominate - we call that GOD stuff.— Ramya Raman (@amystweeties) May 29, 2023

However, the debate didn’t end there. Tendulkar’s loyal fans rallied, sharing video clips showcasing his immense star power and undeniable impact to substantiate why he is the OG!

pic.twitter.com/bYzrkC9GmL play was halted for 7 mins just because Sachin broke Lara’s record (in Mohali). This craze was unmatchable that time, now and forever!— prateek (@pratikthaker) May 29, 2023

Sachin getting standing ovation by over 1 Lakh Australians at MCGpic.twitter.com/40Hho1IwR2 https://t.co/tXi4xztOA7— sAcHiN (@kumarsachin45) May 29, 2023

1999, IND vs PAK, When Sachin was going for a run, Akthar clashed with #Sachin in front of the crease, getting him run out.All the fans started rioting and match was stopped for an hour. Sachin tried to calm the crowd but at the end the match was played in an empty stadium. https://t.co/NjupRGUzKG pic.twitter.com/WsYUm2n63W— Alan Turing (@turing_alan_) May 29, 2023

Ultimately, it’s all about a game that resides in the hearts of Indians, with these personalities holding different places in different corners of their cricket-crazy hearts!