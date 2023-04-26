Dhoni's 2011 WC Shot, Yuvraj's Six Sixes: Indian Twitter 'Captures' Cricket's Best Frames

You know what they say - cricket isn’t just a sport, it’s an emotion that runs deep in the veins, hearts, and minds of every Indian! Whether it’s Test cricket, ODI, or T20, each format has its own dedicated fan base. But we all have that one special moment that we cherish and that solidifies our love for the game, don’t we? Just like in movies, cricket has those unforgettable frames that capture the most epic moments, ones that we keep in our hearts and galleries forever. In fact, an Indian Twitter user recently posed the question, “Quote the best frame ever in Cricket," and the responses are already pouring in!

Quote the best frame ever in Cricket 💯— Manoj Maddy (@edits_manoj) April 25, 2023

For most, it has to be that one iconic frame that remains etched in our hearts - the moment when MS Dhoni hit that winning shot in the 2011 World Cup, sending the entire nation into a frenzy of joy and celebration! The anxiety and anticipation that had filled the Wankhede Stadium were quickly replaced by sheer elation and excitement, making it one of the most historical moments in India’s cricketing history.

No one can beat this Till now pic.twitter.com/AJz8n16jP3— RP (@meerkali7781) April 25, 2023

This Frame Speaks Words 🌊 pic.twitter.com/hkGJ6g0v6C— ꪜα (@Vintage_Tweetzz) April 25, 2023

And, how could we ever talk about cricket without mentioning the one and only ‘God of Cricket’, Sachin Tendulkar! It’s that unforgettable moment when he took his final walk from the dressing room to the crease for his last Test match in 2013, setting an incredible frame that perfectly captured the raw emotion of that moment, as well as the adoration and respect of the fans for the legendary player himself. Pure class!

NOTHING BETTER THAN THIS IN INDIAN CRICKET. pic.twitter.com/QEWjeK7IyT— J_Officialeditz (@Jayanth2801) April 25, 2023

Who could even forget the sheer fury and skill of Yuvraj Singh’s incredible six sixes in the 2007 T20 World Cup against Stuart Broad? It was a breathtaking display of power and skill that had the entire world on the edge of their seats! And just last year, Virat Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ during India’s stunning heist of their T20 World Cup opener against Pakistan at Melbourne that had everyone talking was a moment to remember.

This knock, the ground, the atmosphere, the situation, the pressure. Everything is Iconic about this knock. Once in a lifetime 👑 pic.twitter.com/sMxV5uZxJQ— . (@cricketpreetham) April 26, 2023

Such instances are the stuff of legends and have earned their place as some of the greatest frames of all time, capturing the true essence and excitement of cricket. But, wait there are more. Have a look!

This one forever 😍😍❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/XubJr99r6v— Nirmal Prajan (@Nirmal__01) April 25, 2023

Amidst all that cricketing glory, several other iconic Indian cricketers made it to the list of the best moments captured on camera, as voted by Indian Twitterati. With so many unforgettable moments to choose from, it’s no wonder that cricket remains the undisputed champion of India’s heart!

