Dhoni’s Cheekiest Stump Mic Recordings Captured in Viral Twitter Thread

There is no doubt about the fan following that MS Dhoni enjoys. The cricket sensation always has fans buzzing with excitement as they can’t resist talking about him. Videos and images keep on surfacing on social media from day to day basis. Amidst all the frenzy that Dhoni has managed to create, a devoted fan has compiled a list of some of Dhoni’s stump mic recordings.

A Twitter thread initiated by the user @thegoat_msd_ went viral on social media. It features some of the most epic voice recordings of Dhoni. From the recording which made Virat Kohli’s “Cheeku" name famous to a recording of an angry Dhoni - the thread has it all.

Here, have a look for yourself:

7 Best MS Dhoni's Stump Mic Recordings(A Thread) pic.twitter.com/DFKbKz639e — ×3 (@thegoat_msd_) July 5, 2023

The Stump Mic Recording which made Virat Kohli's "Cheeku" name famous!pic.twitter.com/mcSB2Qpv8X— ×3 (@thegoat_msd_) July 5, 2023

Pujara be like: Mughe kyu todapic.twitter.com/AXWQDsllBd— ×3 (@thegoat_msd_) July 5, 2023

Kevin Pietersen messed with the wrong guy!pic.twitter.com/Gqu3SKrK3I— ×3 (@thegoat_msd_) July 5, 2023

Another Twitter thread by the same page features some of the best MS Dhoni moments. It kick-started with an incredible throwback video showcasing Dhoni’s exceptional fitness as he sprinted a 100-meter dash, leaving a much younger Hardik Pandya in the dust. The thread also continued to highlight Dhoni’s humility, featuring a heartwarming moment where he acknowledged an elderly fan who proudly displayed a banner for him after a CSK match. Also, there were a couple of fan-driven clips that showcased the extraordinary lengths MSDians would go to just to touch Dhoni’s feet on the field - a true testament to his dedicated fan following.