Did Aliens Just Photobombed UK Airshow? UFO Investigator Makes Sensational Claim

The Torbay Airshow in Devon in the UK took an unexpected turn last when a UFO investigator captured what he believes to be a flying saucer, filled with aliens, photobombing the event. The Torbay Airshow is known as a family-friendly outing focused on planes, but according to John Mooner, it seems that even intergalactic beings find joy in aircraft-themed festivities. An avid UFO enthusiast, Mooner attended the air show with hopes of spotting anomalous objects near the aircraft. Little did he know that his day would be filled with a series of extraordinary sightings.

According to Ladbible, as the Red Arrows, an aerobatics display team of the UK’s Royal Air Force, took centre stage, Mooner kept his camera ready, snapping pictures of the elite pilots in action. However, upon reviewing his photographs, he noticed a recurring black object hovering suspiciously close to the Red Arrows. Convinced that aliens had photobombed his pictures, Mooner recalled capturing similar objects near aircraft in his hometown throughout the week. Being thrilled to witness the air show and see all the aircraft, he was amazed as the unidentified objects made several passes by the Red Arrows, allowing him to capture them in multiple photographs. He said, “I saw them with my own eyes as they made several passes by the Red Arrows.”

Mooner, who also claims to have been abducted by aliens in the past, estimated the UFO’s speed to be around 1,000 mph (roughly 1600 km/hr), suggesting it was a non-human controlled probe. He firmly believes that extraterrestrial beings were behind this intriguing occurrence.

Mooner’s account was supported by another attendee, Emma Smith, who also noticed the alleged UFO in her own photos. Upon zooming in, she was astonished by what she saw—a spinning top-shaped object in close proximity to the aircraft. Emma, who admitted her scepticism about UFOs, found this sighting difficult to explain. Despite her initial scepticism about UFOs, Emma expressed her disappointment that her live photos were turned off, preventing her from observing the alleged UFO’s movement. She mentioned, “I took a number of pictures in a burst, but the object only appeared in one. I honestly don’t believe in all this UFO stuff, but this is hard to explain.”