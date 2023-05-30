Did Dhoni Cry After Ravindra Jadeja Hit the Winning Runs for CSK in IPL 2023 Final?

MS Dhoni’s typically reserved demeanor on the field often leads people to perceive him as a man of very few expressions. It is during the post-match presentations in the IPL matches that we usually witness him expressing his thoughts and emotions through words. However, the IPL 2023 final presented a surprise—a different side of Dhoni that caught everyone’s attention. As he jubilantly lifted Ravindra Jadeja after hitting the match-winning runs for the Chennai Super Kings against the Gujarat Titans, an extraordinary moment unfolded. In a remarkable departure from his usual composure, Dhoni was overcome with emotions and tears welled up in his eyes. Yes, you read that right! The unbreakable man shed tears of joy, turning the moment into a heartwarming spectacle.

This emotional rollercoaster left fans in a state of awe, questioning the incredible significance this victory held for Thala. Just a few moments before Jadeja’s heroics, Dhoni appeared downtrodden, his face reflecting the weight of the world. Yet, as Jadeja turned the tide, the transformation was nothing short of miraculous. Dhoni’s countenance lit up like a thousand fireworks and tears of happiness flowed freely, revealing the depth of his connection with Jadeja. Fans were left breathless, contemplating the profound impact this winning moment had on their beloved captain.

“why are you crying it’s just a picture”the picture: pic.twitter.com/5rVsWezvIT — DIPTI MSDIAN (@Diptiranjan_7) May 30, 2023

mann he literally cried pic.twitter.com/enVaGLQVGw— rea (@reaadubey) May 30, 2023

Rona aa gaya tha.. thanks Jaddu saab. Forever in debt. pic.twitter.com/f7b2T8g25Y— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) May 30, 2023

Meanwhile, tears flowed freely for Thala even during the IPL opener at the same venue against the same team. Reflecting on this emotional experience, Dhoni shared, “You do get emotional for the simple fact that it is the last part of my career. It started over here, and when I was playing in the first game, I just walked around and the full house was chanting my name. My eyes welled up with water, and I stood there in the dugout, soaking at the moment. I took my time and then I realized, I want to enjoy it." Thala’s sentiments poured out during the conversation with Harsha Bhogle, revealing the depth of his emotions.

The same wave of emotion washed over Captain Cool during his last game in Chennai. Reflecting on the moment, he shared, “It was my last game there, but it will be good to come back and play whatever I can."