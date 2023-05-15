Did Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan Use The C Word On Live TV? Here's The Truth

Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan addressed the country following his release from police custody. Khan made a fiery speech in the address, which has now triggered massive traction on social media. The former Pakistan PM did not back down from slamming the country’s army. During the speech, Imran Khan allegedly used a cuss word while hitting out at the Pakistani Army’s top leadership. Did he really use profanity on live television? Here’s the truth unfolded.

In a snippet of the address that’s going viral on social media, Imran Khan hit out at Pakistan’s army chief General Asim Munir, thereby escalating his tussle with the country’s military force. “Was the army abused because of me or because of him (Army Chief General Asim Munir)? What does he think? Are people c*******? Don’t they have brains of their own? People are not fools,” he said in Hindi. Watch the video here:

Imran Khan in his address to the nation uses the C Word. Hitting out at Pakistan Army Chief, Khan asks: “Are people of Pakistan C?” Sorry for the foreigners reading this. Can’t translate the literal meaning. Only South Asians would understand. pic.twitter.com/1ozMKfzkfl — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) May 13, 2023

A section of Twitter has come out in support of Imran Khan clarifying the C word used by him was ‘Chuntiya’ which means ‘ants’. “Are Pakistani people ants?” is suggested to be the real meaning of his term. A user defended the politician stating, “Are you living with your blinkers on? That’s a very common Punjabi pronunciation for cheenti (ants).”

Are you living with your blinkers on? That's a very common Punjabi pronunciation for cheenti 🐜— Etti Bali (@TheBalinian) May 14, 2023

Another agreed, “He said chuntiyan, which is Punjabi/Hindi for ants. Log kya chuntiyan hain? Unme apni akal nahi hai? Translate into: You think people are ants? They don’t have their own brains.”

He said chuntiyan, which is Punjabi/Hindi for ants. Log kya chuntiyan hain? Unme apni akal nahi hai? Translate into : You think people are ants? They don't have their own brains.If you don't agree : I stand by my made-up story, you check your facts. — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) May 13, 2023

One more clarified, “He said chounttian ( ants ) not that bad word.”

he said chounttian ( ants ) not that bad word— Mango (@Mango23681165) May 14, 2023

However, a few on the internet appear to be confused about the usage of the term, and many claimed to be sure that Imran Khan did use a cuss word. A user asked, “Did Imran Khan actually say that word or is this a deep fake? It’s like Pakistan is living in an Anurag Kashyap movie.”

Did Imran Khan actually say that word or is this a deep fake 😂It’s like Pakistan is living in an Anurag Kashyap movie. pic.twitter.com/F5Qwlk2Xlu— Smita Prakash (@smitaprakash) May 13, 2023

Another said, “This is going be a meme material.”

This is going be a meme material— Swapnil 🤳 (@classicmilds6) May 13, 2023

One more added, “Hahahaha, can’t stop laughing. Pakistan and its politicians in its own league.”

Hahahaha, can’t stop laughing. Pakistan and it’s politicians in its own league..— Chetak Khosla (@KhoslaC) May 13, 2023

A person agreed, “Pakistan is never short of entertainment. They keep giving it.”

Pakistan is never short of entertainment. They keep giving it— Bharat Dwivedi (@BharatD45736450) May 13, 2023

A few also believe Imran Khan almost used the derogatory term before playing it safe at the last minute. “Sounds like he wanted to say c****** and tried to self-correct mid-word so it came out all weird.”

Sounds like he wanted to say chutiyaan and tried to self correct mid word so it came out all weird— যা হবে দেখা যাবে (@torkihobe) May 13, 2023

Another agreed, “I think he realized at the last second and changed it to Ants.”

I think he realized at the last second and changed it to Ants…😂— Sharnarthee शरणार्थी - ललित कौल (@Sharnarthee) May 13, 2023

One more theorized, “We all know what he said, or rather we all know what he wanted to say.”

We all know what he said Or rather we all know what. He wanted to say 🤣— PANKAJ (@PankajA2511) May 13, 2023

The internet appears to be quite divided at the moment. This comes after violent protests erupted all across Pakistan after security forces arrested the former Pak PM on Tuesday, May 9.