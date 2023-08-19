Did It Really Happen? Video Shows Woman Bringing Peacock Onboard Flight

While it’s not uncommon to see people travelling with service animals, particularly dogs on planes, one passenger took it to an entirely new level. A viral video circulating on the internet depicts a woman bringing a peacock onto a plane, leaving fellow passengers utterly surprised. Originally shared on TikTok by Brian Torres, the video captures the astonishing sight of the woman strolling down the aisle while holding the peacock. On taking her seat, a fellow passenger questions, “Is that a service animal?" The woman simply responds, “Yeah."

This old video has once again amazed viewers. The video was shared by Twitter page Crazy Clips along with a caption, “There’s actually no way." The clip has garnered over 2 million views and social media users had a field day, as they shared humorous reactions to the unusual sight. However, it is important to note the authenticity of the video remains unverified and unconfirmed.

There's actually no way pic.twitter.com/lWV3q5fYsJ— Crazy Clips (@crazyclipsonly) August 15, 2023

The woman’s unconventional choice left one person utterly surprised, while another humorously mentioned that they might consider bringing a black bear as an emotional support animal. A user even playfully suggested the idea of painting their dog blue and green instead of opting for a peacock.

What in the white people like come on now a peacock is not a service animal😮‍💨😂😂😂 https://t.co/a5R7xPlgbm— TheReal1800Jugg (@TheReal1800Jugg) August 15, 2023

what kind of service does a peacock grant im genuinely curious like cant u jsut paint ur dog blue and green https://t.co/mgtHqY5PMB— connor/hyph 🍒🃏 #1 puzzle fan official!! =w= (@gawrfield) August 17, 2023

I’m going to get a black bear emotional support animal!! https://t.co/WC4oLGqGQV— Babak Morshedizadeh (@iambmorsh) August 16, 2023

Recalling a similar incident, a user revealed a passenger once bought a squirrel as a service animal, but the airlines refused to let the animal in. Another person wondered how airport security could allow peacocks inside a plane but carrying larger bags is prohibited.

Reminds me of the time I was in a flight with a squirrel. Lady claimed it was a service animal. Yeah, the passengers were having none of that. She got asked to leave the plane. https://t.co/9rE4lYfWyv— Jesse James (@_SonOfTheSouth) August 15, 2023

I feel like if you can get a Peacock past TSA. I should be able to bring a bigger carry on. https://t.co/nUjjBjz4S4— プリティカム (@ooocxm) August 16, 2023

In 2018, a similar incident garnered attention when a female traveller attempted to bring a peacock on board a United Airlines flight as an emotional support animal. Despite her offer to purchase a separate plane ticket for the bird, the airline declined her request, due to the bird’s weight and size, as reported by BBC.

Following a six-hour trouble at the airport, the woman and her peacock chose an alternative route, they decided to drive across the United States. The peacock, named Dexter, is owned by Ventiko, an artist based in Brooklyn. Talking with a local magazine, she mentioned, “I have never left the house without having at least one person react." She added that Dexter impacted her life in a positive way.

The artist initially brought Dexter, along with a peahen, Etta, for an art installation. She provided them with a new home, but Etta went missing. This impacted Dexter, encouraging Ventiko to make a decision. Upon learning that Dexter was being kept in a garage, she then decided to take him into her own residence.