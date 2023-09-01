Did The Simpsons Predict Japanese PM Eating Radioactive Fish? Fans Think So

Fans of The Simpsons are no strangers to the show’s mysterious ability to predict the future. With past predictions that turned out to be surprisingly accurate, the show has sparked intrigue once again. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida recently made headlines for consuming fish from the Fukushima coast waters to dismiss concerns about radioactive water release. Kishida, along with his three ministers, enjoyed the safe and delicious seafood, including flounder, octopus and sea bass sashimi. This incident immediately reminded many of a classic Simpsons episode where Mr Burns eats a three-eyed fish, linked to pollution from his nuclear power plant.

The episode titled Two Cars in Every Garage and Three Eyes on Every Fish features a memorable scene where Mr. Burns is served a fish called Blinky. This three-eyed fish, caught by Bart Simpson near the town’s nuclear power plant, ends up on Burns’ plate as he runs for the position of governor of Springfield.

"U.S. ambassador to #Japan will publicly eat #Fukushima fish in a show of support amid radioactive water release outrage"Is there nothing the #Simpsons did not predict first? pic.twitter.com/30ywMpI22x— Timothy Peterson, CFA CAIA (@nsquaredcrypto) August 26, 2023

The reason behind The Simpsons’ ability to predict events in their episodes might be because of the writer’s background and knowledge. As per the YouTube channel Chuppl, unlike many other shows, The Simpsons has writers educated in various fields such as mathematics and social sciences. This background makes them well-connected to those “on the cutting edge.”

Fumio Kishida’s recent action of eating fish from the waters near Fukushima guarantees the public that the region is now safe, following concerns raised over the release of radioactive water into the ocean. This wastewater had gathered as a result of the 2011 disaster when a powerful tsunami damaged the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant. While neighbouring countries, particularly China, have criticised Japan for handling the wastewater release, Kishida’s act of consuming the fish will rebuild confidence in the safety of the area.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and several members of the government publicly ate fish and seafood from the ocean, where purified water is dumped from the Fukushima nuclear power plant.In this way, the officials are trying to show their confidence in the quality of water… pic.twitter.com/9gUfL47wfz — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) August 30, 2023

Meanwhile, Japan has advised its citizens residing in China to maintain careful and increased security around schools and government premises. Japan’s foreign minister, Yoshimasa Hayashi acknowledged that a brick was thrown at one of their buildings.

Hayashi, in a conversation with reports in Tokyo, said, “We would like to urge the Chinese government again to take appropriate measures immediately, such as calling on its citizens to act calmly to prevent the situation from escalating, and to take all possible measures to ensure the safety of Japanese residents and our diplomatic missions in China.”

He further highlighted that China should focus on giving accurate information regarding the release of Fukushima water, rather than raising unnecessary concerns based on enough information.