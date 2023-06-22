Did The Simpsons ‘Predict’ Missing Titanic Submarine?

As they search for the missing submersible, Simpsons fans are claiming that the cartoon show predicted the missing Titanic submarine in 2006. It happened in an episode produced by Mike Reiss who took a trip himself in the missing Oceangate sub. The classic episode of the show perfectly showed how Homer Simpson’s long-lost father Mason Fairbanks gives a speech about their mission before started with their expedition.

“Today I am filled with joy. Searching for treasure with my long-lost son. My dream for each of you is that you find the happiness I feel today,” he tells before descending deep down into the ocean with Mason explaining.

Towards the end of the episode, an oxygen-low light flashes up on the screen, and Homer begins to drift out of consciousness. As a result of this, Homer woke up in the hospital after being in a coma for three days, surrounded by his family.

Now, many tweets have gone viral saying the Simpsons predicted this incident. Have a look:

Meanwhile, ships and planes have scoured 10,000 square miles of surface water for the submersible, which was attempting to dive about 400 miles off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada. The submersible, named Titan, was carrying British billionaire Hamish Harding and Pakistani tycoon Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman, who also have British citizenship, on $250,000 tickets. Also on board is the company’s CEO, Stockton Rush, and a French submarine operator Paul-Henri Nargeolet, nicknamed “Mr Titanic" for his frequent dives at the site.