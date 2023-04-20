Did You Know About This Anti-climbing Paint Which Keeps Trespassers At Bay?

You might have noticed that property owners use broken glass and haywire on top of their boundary walls to prevent intruders and thieves from gaining access. Many also use CCTVs to identify them but they still find a way to get inside and steal the most precious items. But did you know about anti-climbing paint? It is a special type of security paint designed to deter criminals from trying to gain access to a property.

Anti-climbing paint is a not drying coating that once applied onto a surface makes it impossible for someone to climb that surface. Once coated in anti-climbing paint, a surface remains slippery for a minimum of three years. It is sustainable in both cold and hot weather conditions.

The paint is usually applied in thick 3 mm layers and develops a glossy skin and looks like regular paint, beneath the skin, the paint is wet. So, when an intruder tries to climb a surface covered in it, the skin is breached and the wet coating makes climbing the surface impossible.

The anti-climbing paint has been developed by Carmex Paints in the early 1960s. Yes, it is said that the paint works wonders as intended in burglary or trespassing cases. But it is also worth noting that it can also cause unintended material damage and serious injuries.

Because of the slippery nature of the paint, the owner should install signs warning of the use of the paint to clear their responsibility.

One of the advantages of the paint is that it can stick to anything when it comes in contact but it can also be a drawback. If anyone comes in contact with it then they can sue for the damages as it is extremely difficult to remove from human skin and let alone most fabrics.

It is also recommended to use paint above 1.8 meters, where the chances of passers-by coming in contact with it are very low.

