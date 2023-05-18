Did You Know Cadbury's Iconic Purple Packaging Has A Royal Connection?

Step into the fascinating world of Cadbury, where the history of milk chocolate and iconic packaging collide to create a sweet legacy. It all began in the late 1890s when Cadbury introduced their milk chocolate bars, a delectable treat packed in intricately decorated boxes. But Cadbury wanted to go further, to craft a chocolate bar that would stand out from the rest. Thus, Dairy Milk was born.

Originally sold as large unwrapped blocks that could be divided into penny bars, Dairy Milk soon sported a unique continental-style parcel wrap. Picture a pale mauve background adorned with an elegant red script—this distinctive packaging design became the hallmark of Cadbury’s Dairy Milk. As the popularity of this delightful treat soared, Cadbury took a bold step forward and introduced the iconic purple and gold wrapper that would forever be associated with the brand.

The success story continued with the introduction of new additions to the Dairy Milk family. In 1925, Fruit and Nut joined the lineup, followed by Whole Nut in 1933. Cadbury’s innovation extended beyond chocolates, as they pioneered the use of pictures instead of printed text on chocolate boxes, creating an immersive experience for consumers.

In a bid to safeguard its iconic packaging, Cadbury sought to trademark a specific shade of purple in 2004. This particular hue, developed through “acquired distinctiveness," was intended to extend across various product lines, including chocolate confectionery and cocoa-based beverages. Surprisingly, Nestle raised objections, challenging Cadbury’s application on grounds of “bad faith and lack of distinctiveness.” Cadbury defended its case by highlighting its usage of the colour since 1914, as a tribute to Queen Victoria’s preference, reported CNBC.

The legal battle ensued for seven arduous years until 2011 when the UK Intellectual Property Office ruled in favour of Cadbury. The decision was influenced by the strong association people had formed between the purple colour and Cadbury’s milk chocolates, granting the company the coveted trademark. However, a concession was made to Nestle, exempting Cadbury’s dark and white chocolates from the ruling.

But Cadbury’s iconic purple packaging was not safe from further controversy. In 2013, the UK Court of Appeals sided with Nestle, overturning Cadbury’s trademark of the purple colour. Despite Cadbury’s efforts to appeal, their request was rejected the following year. The once-exclusive Pantone 2685C, closely linked with Cadbury, was no longer under their sole ownership. This was not the first trademark setback for Cadbury. In 2006, they engaged in legal proceedings against Australian confectioner Darrell Lea over the use of purple shades in signage, uniforms, and packaging. However, Australia’s Federal Court ruled against Cadbury, stating that they did not possess exclusive rights to the colour purple.

In this vibrant clash of chocolate titans, the battle for trademark rights added an extra layer of sweetness to an already competitive market. The legacy of Cadbury continues to flourish, painting the world with delectable treats and leaving an indelible mark on the taste buds of chocolate lovers worldwide.