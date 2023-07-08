Did You Know Longest Kiss World Record Contest Was Discontinued Due To Safety Reasons?

Guinness World Record has deactivated the longest kiss record category due to safety concerns. The record was held by Ekkachai and Laksana Tiranarat, a Thai couple who shared a kiss for an astonishing 58 hours and 35 minutes. The record-breaking kiss took place during an event organised by Ripley’s Believe It or Not! in Pattaya, Thailand. Nine couples participated in the annual competition, with only four remaining when the previous record of 50 hours and 25 minutes was surpassed. Ekkachai and Laksana, who had previously set the record in 2011, emerged as the ultimate winners, earning a grand prize of 100,000 Thai Baht and two diamond rings.

However, shortly after this remarkable achievement, Guinness World Record deactivated the longest kiss category due to safety concerns and conflicts with their updated policies. The rules required participants to maintain continuous lip contact without any breaks, even for essentials. While they were allowed to use the toilet, they were required to remain kissing while doing so. They were constantly monitored to ensure that they did not flout any rule.

The record’s increasing duration posed risks associated with sleep deprivation, including psychosis and physical strain. Previous contenders had experienced various issues, such as near-fainting and muscle cramps, as well as instances of passing out after mere minutes of the challenge.

Guinness World Record introduced an alternative category called the longest kissing marathon to ensure participant safety. Unlike the previous record, challengers in this new category are allowed rest breaks. For each continuous hour of kissing, contestants earn five minutes of rest, which can be accumulated if not used. They are also permitted to sleep, eat, and separate their lips during these intervals, mitigating the risks observed in the previous format.

While there is currently no record holder for the longest kissing marathon, the introduction of this revised category invites new contenders to vie for the title while maintaining their well-being.

Looking back at the history of the longest kiss record, it began in March 1998 with a 29-hour kiss by Mark and Roberta Griswold in New York City. Subsequent records were set by couples from different countries, including Israel, the United States, Italy, England, and Germany.