Did You Know Randhawa House From 'RRKPM' is Located in Noida? Influencer Gives Tour

‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ has definitely struck a chord with audiences as it served as a classic example of a Karan Johar masterpiece. The movie stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. Being a Karan Johar film, the movie includes larger-than-life sets, dramatic locations and of course a mesmerising soundtrack. If you have keenly watched the movie, you must have noticed the extravagant ‘Randhawa’ house. The lavish white bungalow spreads across several acres and it is said to be situated in west Delhi in the film. However, what if someone tells you that this stunning property is located in Noida? Hard to believe? Don’t worry, we have some facts for you.

According to social media personality Kamiya Jani the house, which looks like the Capitol Building in the US, is in Noida and it belonged to real estate tycoon Manoj Gaur of the Gaurs Group. Taking to Instagram, she did a tour of the house, showing the interiors and walking in the outdoors of the bungalow.

“The lavish interiors and the breathtaking outdoors literally made me feel like I am in the Karan Johar movie!” read the caption. Here, have a look for yourself:

Since being uploaded, the video has gone viral and many are shocked on knowing the actual location of this property.

Meanwhile, earlier, , a Twitter post which went viral talked about the ‘stereotypical’ depiction of Bengalis in the movie. The tweet is in reference to the character of Alia’s Bengali mother. The role has been played by Churni Ganguly. Twitter user ‘Gabbar’ elaborates on how she has been depicted as an ‘English speaking Bong intellectual’.

“So she says “Global Positioning System” in place of GPS. That’s how we know she is an “intellectual” She doesn’t go to the kitchen, but “embarks on a trip to it,” read the tweet.