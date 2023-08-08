Did You Know SRK's 'Swades' Was Inspired by 90s Show Where Ashutosh Gowariker Played Mohan?

Almost twenty years have passed since the release of Ashutosh Gowariker’s acclaimed film ‘Swades,’ a bold departure from the norm that pushed boundaries and was remarkably ahead of its time. Yet, it was just recently that we came to realise the intriguing origin of its storyline, thanks to a 90s ZeeTV show that served as its inspirational wellspring. This anthology, named ‘Love Stories,’ featured an episode titled ‘Vapasi,’ where Ashutosh Gowariker himself assumed the role of Mohan, an NRI returning to India for his beloved Kaveri amma. Amidst this return, he finds himself enamored with a woman named Geeta.

Though this nugget of trivia had long been in the open, it was recently brought back into the limelight by a Twitter user, @mimansashekhar. Through her, this fascinating connection came to the fore, sparking discussions across social media and enlightening those (much like us) who were previously unaware. Accompanying her post was an edited clip showcasing Ashutosh Gowariker in the shoes of Mohan Bhargava, echoing the frames remarkably similar to those etched in the 2004 movie.

#AshutoshGowariker played an NRI - Mohan in episode America Return (Vapasi) of #ZeeTV anthology #YuleLoveStories (1993-94). He comes to meet his Kaveri Amma (late Kishori Ballal herself)Do you think this inspired him to make #Swades (2004)?

Interestingly, Kaveri Amma’s character was portrayed by the late Kishori Ballal in both instances. While Gayatri Joshi played Geeta in ‘Swades,’ a different actor filled the role in the television show.

In the episode, available on ZeeTV’s YouTube channel, Mohan sets foot in India in his caravan, aiming to take Kaveri Amma to the US with him. Yet, Geeta, a spirited school teacher who frequently quarrels with him, opposes this plan. Mohan’s heart gradually succumbs to Geeta’s charms, and love blossoms amidst their spirited exchanges.

Watch the Episode:

It’s astonishing how the crux of the ‘Swades’ narrative remained, in many ways, an echo of the two episodes from the 90s show. Yet, the film’s climactic turn, which sheds light on the village’s electricity crisis, draws its inspiration from a real-life NRI couple, Aravinda Pillalamarri and Ravi Kuchimanchi. Their return to India led them to transform the fortunes of Bilgaon, a quaint village in Maharashtra, by harnessing the power of a nearby waterfall to generate energy.