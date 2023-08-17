Did You Know SRK's 'Swades' Wasn't a Hit When Released in 2004? Viral Trend Reveals Intriguing Fact

When they say things to you in the least expected way, we didn’t think much of it until a viral trend about ‘X’ revealed a surprising fact we didn’t know. It all started when people began listing movies that didn’t thrive at the box office but held a special place in their hearts, as part of the trend called ‘A flop movie that I secretly loved’.

Amid this trend, a user named @Memeswalaladka dropped a bombshell by mentioning ‘Swades.’ This revelation left everyone astounded, prompting a common question: “Wait, ‘Swades’ was considered a flop?" While some dismissed it as a joke, others were genuinely taken aback.

But here’s the real deal. ‘Swades’, the movie we all love now, was actually a flop when it first came out! Despite being one of Shah Rukh Khan’s best movies, it didn’t do well at all. Crafted with a budget of Rs. 22 Crore, the film only mustered a paltry 16 Crore in India. And why, you ask? The audience, accustomed to SRK’s masala-laden entertainers like ‘Main Hoon Na’ and ‘Veer Zara’ that year, likely had no inclination for a portrayal as introspective as this.

Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, ‘Swades’ is about Mohan Bhargava who discovers his love for his own country. While it proved a financial debacle for its backers, contemporary viewers can’t help but extend gratitude to its creators and SRK himself, as it now stands among his cult classics.

However, this revelation jolted those oblivious to the truth. “Never knew it was a flop movie," exclaimed one commentator. Another mused, “Seeing such gems movie flop on big screen, arises huge questions on the audience." A third user added, “If this is a flop..movie goers at that time have so much to answer for."

Undoubtedly, this reaffirms why ‘Swades’ is often regarded as ahead of its time - a cinematic gem that took a while to be recognised for its brilliance.