Did You Know the Kid in 'Tumbbad' Also Played the Role of His Cursed Grandmother?

Initially touted as a horror drama with concealed layers of meaning, directors Rahi Anil Barve and Anand Gandhi’s 2018 cinematic marvel, ‘Tumbbad’, transcends mere frights and delves into the realms of power, avarice, and the monstrous consequences they beget. However, hidden within its eerie frames lies an intricate web of caste coding. A Twitter user recently pointed it out, and our minds were blown!

We were today years old when we unearthed the astonishing truth that Mohammad Samad, the talented actor who portrayed Sohum Shah’s onscreen son, Pandurang, also played the bone-chilling role of the scary grandmother in the film’s first half. Can you believe it? This unexpected news has caught everyone off guard, surprising even the most ardent fans of the movie. Samad’s impeccable performance as Pandurang was already awe-inspiring, but to think that he seamlessly inhabited the skin-crawling character of the spooky grandmother as well is nothing short of astonishing.

The Twitterverse erupted with surprise when user @Sand_In_Deed shared a set of contrasting photos, showcasing Samad’s astounding transformation into both characters. This revelation came in response to a trending challenge that sought examples of actors exhibiting incredible range, and Samad’s dual portrayal perfectly fit the bill. To further add to the intrigue, @Sand_In_Deed even provided a sneak peek of an interview where the film’s creators shared the surprising story behind casting Samad in this unexpected role.

Post the same actor in two roles that show their range

“He just surprised us and surpassed all our expectations," revealed Gandhi, the film’s creator, as he reflected on the moment he recommended Mohammad Samad for the dual roles. It was undoubtedly the perfect combination of prosthetics and Samad’s incomparable talent that brought an iconic touch to these characters. Samad, reflecting on his experience, shared, “It used to take 6 hours to put on the prosthetics, and it was really difficult to breathe while having it on, and it was too hot."

The source isn't - 'Trust me bro!' Stop spamming my mentions with 'fake'.

“He is so versatile. It’s not just about prosthetics; it’s about the person behind them—his expressions, his performance," praised Barve. In fact, this revelation showcased yet another phenomenal cinematic moment where even the makers themselves didn’t realise that Samad, who portrayed both the son and the spooky grandmother, was still a kid displaying such immense ‘range’.

