Did You Know The World's Largest T-Shirt Is As Big As A Rugby Pitch?

What is the biggest T-shirt you have ever seen? Was it over 300 metres long? Because that is the length of a tee that has created a Guinness World Record. The size of the largest T-shirt ever made is approximately as big as a rugby pitch, the Guinness World Records (GWR) confirms. Earned by a marketing and events company named Asociatia 11even, the gigantic garment is said to be made out of recycled materials. It measures about 108.96 m (357.48 ft) long and 73.48 m (241.08 ft) wide. It was created to raise awareness about recycling, and the mammoth cloth was reportedly unfurled in Bucharest, Romania on March 27.

The fabric of the T-shirt has been created out of at least 5,00,000 recycles plastic bottles. The recycled material was collected over the course of three weeks and it supposedly took about a month to be sewed. When it comes to the T-shirt’s design, it represents the tricolour of the Romanian flag, which can also be seen on the country’s rugby team jersey. Take a look at the gigantic garment here:

The largest t-shirt is 108.96 m (357.48 feet) long and 73.48 m (241.08 feet) wide, achieved by Asociatia 11even, Kaufland Romania and Federatia Romana.After the record attempt, the t-shirt was broken down into 10,000 individual items of clothing for underprivileged children. pic.twitter.com/lFVS9hIbPw — Guinness World Records (@GWR) May 24, 2023

The internet is equal parts amused and wowed by the creation, with a few contemplating over who is the perfect fit for the garment. A user asked, “Wow! So who wears it?”

wow! so who wears it?— N.Y. (@NY99d4) May 24, 2023

Another commented, “It’s not a T-shirt if no one can wear it.”

It’s not a T-shirt if no one can wear it 🚶🏾— Keeping up With BenAce 👐🏽 (@AceToTheFKing) May 24, 2023

The company’s campaign about recycling wasn’t only to create awareness but also allowed Romanian kids and adults to participate in its creation. Reportedly, Kaufland Romania had assisted Asociatia 11even in collecting plastic bottles, and the local supermarket has also made them available in regular sizes.

top videos

Unfurling the gigantic garment wasn’t an easy task. More than 120 volunteers assembled at the Arcul de Triumf National Rugby Stadium to help with the groundwork. The straightening of the T-shirt took about a whole day. The challenging moment arrived when the sleeves wouldn’t stay in a single spot and had to be held down with the use of special straps. The measurement was noted quickly but it wasn’t until April 22 that the world record was officially announced. The T-shirt was later cut into 10,000 individual items of clothing that were provided to underprivileged children.

Previously, Asociatia 11even also broke the world record for the largest human image of a country or continent.