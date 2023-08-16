Did You Know This Duo From 'Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin' Had an Unlikely Reunion in 'Made in Heaven 2'?

The second season of ‘Made in Heaven’ has generated an immense amount of excitement among fans, resulting in ongoing discussions that refuse to die down anytime soon. Time and again, fans are resurfacing these conversations, ensuring that the buzz remains vibrant, at least for the near future. Whether it’s the frustration expressed over Kabir’s extended monologues in the seven-episode series or the soul-stirring depth of Tara Khanna’s performance, online enthusiasts are persistently gushing about the OTT show.

Adding to the intrigue, an interesting piece of trivia has emerged, featuring an unexpected reunion of two individuals who were part of the infamous ‘Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin’ which went unnoticed until an eagle-eyed Twitter user highlighted it.

Pankaj Sachdeva, the user in question, shared a still from the 2003 TV series featuring Mona Singh and Manini Mishra, known for their roles as Jassi and Pari respectively. Surprisingly, almost two decades later, this duo has resurfaced in ‘Made in Heaven,’ with Mona portraying the role of the nerdy auditor, Bulbul Jauhari, and Manini taking on the role of Tara’s mother, Vimala Singh. While Bulbul once again commands a prominent position in the narrative, Vimala’s appearance is relatively brief as she offers Tara advice on navigating her divorce from Adil.

This unlikely reunion captured the attention of many, even though Jassi and Pari never shared a scene in the entire series. It resonated deeply with audiences for the fact that how life can come full circle when the least expected.

However, one can’t overlook another fact that Mona’s comic timing and impactful screen presence in ‘Made in Heaven’ received standing ovations from viewers. Her snappy comebacks, razor-sharp observations, and unapologetic stance against misogyny made her character a true Mona masterpiece. Don’t you agree?

In the meanwhile, rewind to Mona’s acting debut in 2003 – her role etched itself into fans’ memories like a timeless melody. Back in those days, Mona’s real-life appearance was a mystery wrapped in an enigma, adding a layer of intrigue to the show. She breathed life into Jasmeet Walia, aka Jassi, a small-town girl thrust into the glitzy, morally ambiguous universe of fashion.

In a recent interview, Mona spilled the beans on how she managed to keep her true self incognito while shooting for ‘Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin,’ leaving us all amazed.